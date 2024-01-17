Dizzion Elevates Robert Green to Chief Executive Officer

DENVER, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dizzion, a leader in Desktop as a Service (DaaS) solutions, is delighted to announce Robert Green's promotion to Chief Executive Officer. Co-founder of Dizzion, Green previously held the positions of Chief Technology Officer and, since 2019, President and CTO. His leadership has been pivotal in guiding Dizzion's strategic direction, product innovation, and growth.

"I am excited to lead Dizzion as CEO in this new chapter. Following our acquisition of Frame last June, we've undergone a rebirth as a company, merging two dynamic teams, cultures, and technologies. I look forward to showcasing the new Dizzion to our customers and partners, complete with our enhanced solutions, branding, and vision," Green stated.

Before establishing Dizzion, Green was a seasoned executive in the technology field, with experience at Salesforce, Flexential (formerly ViaWest), Rackspace Technology, and Digex (now a Verizon Business entity). His 25-year career spans software development and IT services.

Steve Prather, Dizzion's outgoing CEO, will assume the role of Strategic Advisor to focus on corporate development. "Rob's promotion to CEO is a testament to his remarkable achievements and contributions and a natural progression from his role as President and CTO," commented Prather.

Renowned in the end-user computing (EUC) industry, Green has shared his expertise as an advisor for companies such as Citrix, Accenture, ScaleXtreme, and Merchant Money Corp. He has led transformative projects, been a prominent event speaker, and served on the boards of various non-profits. Green holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the University of Maryland.

"The EUC industry has long awaited a provider like Dizzion," Green added. "We prioritize customer needs, offer intuitive experiences for users and administrators, support multiple clouds, develop our technology stack end-to-end, and provide comprehensive services. Dizzion's unique approach is what our customers and partners are seeking in today's market."

At Dizzion (dizh•uhn), we believe digital workspaces are essential for organizations to thrive in the modern workforce. Our mission is to make transforming workspace experiences simple. Through our cloud-native platform, customers can quickly compose and deploy digital workspaces to their cloud of choice. Users access their assigned workspaces from any device with a browser and enjoy a premium, feature-rich, experience. For customers looking for the easy button, we also offer a suite of optional managed, compliance (GDPR, HIPAA, PCI, SOC), and hosting services. Learn more at dizzion.com.

