Dizzion Launches Desktop as a Service offering for VMware Cloud on AWS

DENVER, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dizzion, a full-service End User Cloud (EUC) provider, today announced the introduction of a next generation Desktop as a Service (DaaS) solution for customers of VMware Cloud™ on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Delivering the next generation of virtual desktops to meet the needs of an evolving global workforce, Dizzion's end user cloud platform enables secure access to applications and data from any device, anywhere, anytime. Dizzion's HIPAA, PCI and SOC compliant solutions combined with Dizzion's industry leading COSMOS business analytics, user insights, provisioning and orchestration technology, provide a high performance, robust and secure end user experience.

"We considered multiple technologies and vendors and chose to work with Dizzion, utilizing their end user cloud platform to help power the next generation of our customer engagement center. Dizzion's solution provides the elasticity our business requires and delivers a reliable, fast, secure, and cost effective computing environment for our agents," said Nate Rempe, Vice President and CIO, Omaha Steaks International, Inc.

VMware Cloud on AWS brings together VMware's enterprise-class Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) software and elastic, bare-metal infrastructure from AWS to give organizations consistent operating model and application mobility for private and public cloud. VMware also simplifies the deployment and eliminates the need for partners to refactor solutions for VMware Cloud on AWS. If a partner solution works on-premises in a VMware vSphere® environment, it will easily support VMware Cloud on AWS. VMware technology partners complement and enhance native VMware Cloud on AWS service and enable customers to realize new capabilities.

"We are pleased to team with Dizzion in being the DaaS solution to new customers and markets via our VMware Cloud on AWS solution," said Jim Aluotto, senior director, Americas Cloud Provider Business. "We believe that Dizzion's solution will bring additional value to the VMware Cloud on AWS marketplace and ecosystem, by enabling IT teams to reduce costs, increase efficiencies, and create operational consistency across cloud environments. We applaud Dizzion for its efforts to enhance native VMware Cloud on AWS capabilities and empower customers with flexibility and choice in solutions that can drive business value."

About VMware Cloud on AWS

Delivered, sold and supported by VMware and its channel partners as an on-demand service, and running on elastic, bare-metal AWS infrastructure, VMware Cloud on AWS is powered by VMware Cloud Foundation™, the unified SDDC platform that integrates vSphere, VMware vSAN™ and VMware NSX® virtualization technologies. With the same architecture and operational experience on-premises and in the cloud, IT teams can quickly derive business value from use of the AWS and VMware hybrid cloud experience. For more information on the VMware Cloud on AWS partner ecosystem, visit: http://cloud.vmware.com/vmc-aws

About Dizzion

Dizzion is a global provider of desktop virtualization and end user computing services. We provide high performance, highly secure, fully managed virtualization solutions paired with industry-leading insight capabilities.

Dizzion delivers the next generation of end user computing and environment transparency to meet the demands of today's global workforce. Specializing in compliant solutions, Dizzion is trusted by organizations in healthcare, business process outsourcing, financial services and other highly regulated industries. Our mission is to increase productivity through secure access to desktops from any device, anywhere and give organizations the insights they need to make data-driven decisions. To learn more about Dizzion, visit www.dizzion.com.

VMware, VMware Cloud, vSphere, Cloud Foundation, vSAN, and NSX are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

Media Contact:

Kayla Kirkeby

kayla.kirkeby@dizzion.com

720.633.5017

SOURCE Dizzion, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.dizzion.com

