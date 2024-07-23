Dizzion Launches Navigator Migration Service for Horizon on AWS WorkSpaces

DENVER, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dizzion, a leader in Desktop as a Service, today announced the launch of its new service, the Dizzion Navigator Migration Service. This comprehensive service is designed to transition businesses from their existing Horizon virtual desktop infrastructure to Horizon 8 on Amazon WorkSpaces Core, a fully managed virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) hardware service from Amazon Web Services (AWS), ensuring minimal disruption and enhanced desktop virtualization capabilities.

The Dizzion Navigator Migration Service offers a range of deliverables, including detailed assessments, secure data migration, extensive testing and validation, and robust security and compliance measures. Customers can also benefit from thorough training and ongoing support to ensure a seamless transition.

Rob Green, CEO of Dizzion, expressed his excitement about the new offering:

"Our Dizzion Navigator Migration Service is a game-changer for businesses looking to enhance their virtual desktop environments. By leveraging the advanced capabilities of Amazon WorkSpaces Core, we provide our customers with a scalable, secure, and cost-efficient solution that ensures a smooth and efficient migration process.

For more information about the Dizzion Navigator Migration Service or to schedule a consultation, please visit Dizzion's Website or contact our sales team at [email protected].

For more information about Amazon WorkSpaces Core, visit the AWS website

About Dizzion: At Dizzion, we simplify Desktop as a Service (DaaS) for effortless workspace transformations. Our cloud-native platform and comprehensive services offer you a one-stop solution. As pioneers and visionaries, we're committed to making work accessible, secure, sustainable, and enjoyable. Choose from our Flex, Managed, or Complete offerings. Managed or Complete solutions can be enhanced with our specialized +Compliance add-on for the highest compliance standards. Experience the future of workspace technology with Dizzion. For more information, please visit: Dizzion.com

SOURCE Dizzion, Inc.