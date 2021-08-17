Dizzion Named to Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Fifth Consecutive Year

"Each time Dizzion has achieved Inc. 5000 status over the past five years has been a momentous occasion, but this milestone is special," said Steve Prather, CEO of Dizzion. "In 2020, the world faced a pandemic that would permanently change the way we all work. As a provider of managed cloud desktops, the OneDizzion team stepped up to support an unprecedented influx of customer needs, rapidly transitioning global organizations to a state of successful remote work. Inc. 5000 2021 represents a tenacious team effort, a pressure-tested offering, and a lasting global contribution to organizations of all sizes: remote work can work and work well."

Dizzion becomes one of only 322 companies to achieve Inc. 5000 status five times since the inaugural 1982 list.

Headquartered in Denver, Dizzion again joins the ranks of Colorado's most successful private companies, posting the 76th highest 2021 Inc. 5000 ranking of all listed Colorado companies and the 267th highest out of all listed U.S. Software organizations.

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Dizzion

Dizzion, Inc. is a leading provider of high-performance managed Desktop as a Service (DaaS) to the global remote workforce. Founded in 2011, Dizzion's proven, end-user cloud platform enables maximum work-from-anywhere success while protecting business process outsourcers (BPO), enterprise contact centers, healthcare, financial services, and insurance companies with real HIPAA, PCI-DSS and SOC 2 Type II compliance. Customers further digital transformation with AnyCloud global delivery, seamless hybrid IT integration, zLink secure endpoints, and C3 orchestration and analytics. Visit dizzion.com for more information. Dizzion | Work from anywhere. Business as usual.

