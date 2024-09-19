Dizzion Positioned as a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Desktop as a Service (DaaS)

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dizzion, a leading provider of Desktop as a Service (DaaS), today announced it has been positioned as a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Desktop as a Service. Gartner recognized Dizzion for its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

As businesses increasingly require flexible, secure, and scalable digital workspace solutions, traditional desktop and application tools can struggle to keep up. Dizzion's DaaS solutions are designed to simplify this landscape, providing multicloud and hybrid deployment options that enable organizations to securely manage and deliver digital workspaces across diverse environments.

"To us, being named a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant is, in our view, an acknowledgment of our dedication to innovation and customer-centric approach," said Rob Green, CEO of Dizzion. Dizzion continues to drive innovation with its automated, easy-to-use DaaS offerings that are designed to enhance business continuity, security, and operational efficiency. With a robust compliance framework, including certifications such as PCI-DSS, HIPAA, GDPR, and SOC 2, Dizzion helps organizations meet stringent regulatory requirements while optimizing their IT infrastructure.

Dizzion is known not just for its technology but also for its robust managed services arm. With a deep history in managed services, Dizzion works closely with clients to understand their unique needs and deliver tailored solutions that drive business outcomes. From initial setup to ongoing support, Dizzion's service capabilities ensure that customers receive expert guidance every step of the way, making it easier to deploy, manage, and optimize virtual desktops without the complexity associated with traditional virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI).

With its continued focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Dizzion remains committed to advancing the digital workspace experience for its clients, ensuring businesses can operate efficiently, securely, and compliantly in today's distributed work environment.

Disclaimer:

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Desktop as a Service, 16 September 2024, Stuart Downes, Eri Hariu, Mark Margevicius, Craig Fisler, Sunil Kumar. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

