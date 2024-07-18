Dizzion Recognized as a Major Player in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Desktop as a Service 2024 Vendor Assessment

DENVER, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dizzion, a leader in Desktop as a Service (DaaS), proudly announces it has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Desktop as a Service 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US51272024, June 2024). We believe this prestigious acknowledgment underscores Dizzion's dedication to delivering innovative, secure, and high-performing virtual desktop solutions.

According to the report, "Dizzion Frame (formerly Nutanix Frame) is a hybrid infrastructure, multitenant framework capable of providing application and desktop virtualization through any web browser. This can be combined with Dizzion's managed service capabilities, including endpoint management, antivirus management, and opinionated Windows and Linux configurations to provide a fully automated desktop-as-a-service product with multiple service levels." "We believe our recognition in the IDC 2024 MarketScape study is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering the right solutions for our clients," said Rob Green, CEO of Dizzion. "We prioritize reliability, security, and user experience in all our offerings, ensuring our clients receive the best possible service."

"The desktop-as-a-service market has evolved dramatically in the last few years, with customers moving from 'choose-your-own-adventure' style approaches to highly opinionated, highly automated, and focused frameworks which provide them with immediate value," said Shannon Kalvar, IDC Research Director. This recognition comes on the heels of Dizzion's successful launch of Dizzion DaaS on IBM Cloud Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), further cementing their position as a trusted provider of cloud desktop solutions. Dizzion continues to innovate, leveraging advanced cloud capabilities to deliver scalable, secure desktop experiences to users worldwide.

"For enterprises looking for NIST 800-53-compliant DaaS options, Dizzion has a long-standing relationship with IBM and IBM Cloud, leading to a fully automated and managed offering for IBM Cloud customers. IBM Cloud is consistently listed as a primary vendor in IDC's virtual client computing research, and a dedicated IBM Cloud virtualization solution is absolutely needed," the report noted.

For more information about Dizzion's recognition in the IDC MarketScape study and to explore Dizzion's comprehensive DaaS solutions, please visit dizzion.com.

About Dizzion

At Dizzion, we simplify Desktop as a Service (DaaS) for effortless workspace transformations. Our cloud-native platform and comprehensive services offer you a one-stop solution. As pioneers and visionaries, we're committed to making work accessible, secure, sustainable, and enjoyable. Choose from our Flex, Managed, or Complete offerings. Managed or Complete solutions can be enhanced with our specialized +Compliance add-on for the highest compliance standards. Experience the future of workspace technology with Dizzion.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

