DJ and Music Producer Cova Pivots to Professional Live Streaming on Twitch - Gains Thousands of Followers, Interviews Top-Level Musical Artists and Producers, Gains Sponsorship Deals

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Producer, DJ, and recording engineer Cova officially announced his thriving Twitch music show Tweak Music Tips (TMT) now regularly provides a wide variety of music-related content for thousands of listeners. TMT has rapidly become a lightning rod for the most electric creators in the business while also providing sponsorship opportunities for multiple music manufacturers. TMT was recently featured by Twitch as one of the top music talk shows on the platform, despite TMT having only 5,500 followers at the time while others on the featured list had 300,000+. TMT offers weekly artist interviews, DJ production-streaming tutorials, gear reviews, live product demos, and live Q&A sessions for listeners during each broadcast. A related website is also available to provide tutorials and one-on-one training for those who want to take their music education to the next level.

"Whether you want to call it serendipity or fate, this all got started in November of 2019 before the pandemic changed everything," said Cova. "I started live-streaming on Facebook with a show I called 'Tweak Music Tips.' At first, it was just a way to help my colleagues learn the basics of the industry, while also allowing them to connect with other music professionals. It has grown organically from there to be an exciting collection of important content. We listen very closely to what our audience needs, exploring as many user-requested topics as we can. We're also performing a valuable service since so many trade and expo shows have been cancelled due to the pandemic. And we're continuing to work in tandem with many gear manufacturers, software, and app companies to reach music industry professionals. "

TMT is a one-stop for anyone looking to break out into music or those who just want to learn a bit more about the music they love. With informative interviews that really explore the depths of the music creation, streaming, brand building and growth process, Tweak Music Tips has already garnered the interest of major heavyweights in the business, including shows with:

Lady Gaga's multi-Grammy award-winning producer, White Shadow.

Grammy winner, Lil Jon .

. Grammy winner, Jazzy Jeff ("The Fresh Prince of Belair" show).

Grammy winners, The Nasty Beatmakers (producers for DJ Khaled's "All I Do Is Win" and Rhianna's "Wild Thoughts").

Grammy winner, Fatman Scoop.

Too Short, A-Trak, Green Lantern, Chubby Chubb , Sophia Eris, and so many more.

"The move to Twitch made sense because they have global reach, and their live-streaming software really allowed us to showcase what our musicians and industry guests were doing," said Cova. "We've also seriously elevated the traditional Twitch look, giving the show a slick, professional feel – which in turn gained us new followers and began to attract industry sponsors. So far, we've grown from five live viewers on episode one to over 1400 live viewers on various episodes. And we've already collaborated with a variety of music equipment manufacturers like Shure, Pioneer, Rane, Yamaha, and Mackie. We've since branched the show out to include other social media platforms too, but the heart of TMT is still beating as a Twitch broadcast."

For the latest news on upcoming topics, interviews, and jam sessions, follow Cova and "Tweak Music Tips" (@TweakMusicTips) on social media: Instagram, Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter

