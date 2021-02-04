DJ CHEF to Appear on Food Network's Supermarket Stakeout

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marc Weiss aka "DJ CHEF," who recently won Food Network's Cutthroat Kitchen hosted by Alton Brown, is heading back to TV to compete in another challenging Food Network cooking competition show Supermarket Stakeout, which will air on Tuesday, March 9, at 10 p.m. (EST).

"Supermarket Stakeout is basically a potluck dinner competition. You get a grab bag of ingredients and you have to make the best of it while cooking in a parking lot. I always try to go with the flow and make it entertaining as it's not normal cooking conditions. Alex called me out for being great on Cutthroat Kitchen just before the shoot so I was thinking the judges were going to hold me to a higher standard and that gave me a little extra motivation," said DJ CHEF.

DJ CHEF is the only entertainer who simultaneously cooks and DJs for private parties and events worldwide. He's been dubbed "The King of the Hamptons" for his wildly popular, interactive cooking class parties for bachelorette and birthday parties that fuse food, music and fun. DJ CHEF received his training under world-renowned chefs Bobby Flay, Matthew Kenney, and John Tesar in Manhattan's fine dining scene. After defining his culinary skills, he took a job as a corporate chef for Sodexho Marriott which gave him weekends free to host private dinner parties. Prior to becoming a chef, he was a DJ so he developed a niche to "spin the beats while cooking treats" and DJ CHEF was born. Shortly after spinning and cooking, the Food Network called and featured him on their show What's Hot! What's Cool!, which revealed the hottest trends in food. DJ CHEF has traveled the globe to DJ and cook at major events as far as Dubai to Toronto to Beverly Hills.

During the pandemic, DJ CHEF led daily birthday car parades for children that were missing out on celebrations with family and friends. Armed with the stylized DJ CHEF truck pumping music, a microphone, and a six-foot teddy bear, DJ CHEF appeared at over 500 birthday parades and a dozen school reunions. Post-pandemic, with restrictions on restaurants, clubs, and wineries, DJ CHEF has been bringing the party to clients, including hundreds of brides who have been changing destination bachelorette weekends from Nashville and Miami to the Hamptons and Jersey Shore. DJ CHEF hosts in-home safe parties where he cooks, DJs and gives culinary lessons while guests eat, drink, dance, and have fun.

DJ CHEF has been recognized with a number of awards for his high-energy mobile soirees including The Knot Best of Weddings, Brides of Long Island Diamond Award, LI Weddings Best of 2021, and Model Citizens Magazine honoree for December 2020. https://djchef.com

About Supermarket Stakeout Season 3

Hosted by Alex Guarnaschelli, four chefs will square off in a competitive pop-up kitchen outside a grocery store. Assigned a theme for each round, the chefs must size up shoppers as they exit the store and attempt to negotiate for their grocery bags.

