DJ Enuff Partners with isuperchat to Revolutionize Influencer-to-Fan Engagement

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- isuperchat proudly announces its groundbreaking partnership with DJ Enuff, the iconic president of the Heavy Hitter DJs. This collaboration will revolutionize how DJs, music executives, and influencers monetize their industry expertise, fostering profound connections with their fans, especially music artists seeking discovery.

DJ Enuff is a staple in the Hip Hop Community, renowned for propelling the careers of countless iconic artists. As the world celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop, DJ Enuff stands at the forefront of music and tech, leading the charge to bridge the engagement between DJs and new artists securely and respectfully, forging deeper connections.

"As a DJ, my fans mean everything to me," said DJ Enuff. "Partnering with isuperchat enables DJs to engage with new talents that are often overlooked. There are too many emerging artists wanting to invest in their craft but need the direct connection to share music or get advice. It's a game-changer for all of us in the music industry."

CEO Kareem Jones added, "We are honored to have DJ Enuff on board. His cultural influence and achievements are truly unparalleled. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to revolutionizing influencer-fan engagement, empowering artists, and opening additional revenue streams."

isuperchat.com empowers fans to connect with their favorite influencers through a first-come, first-serve booking system, ensuring every comment is valued and heard, irrespective of social media status or verification.

How it works:

Influencers set their own schedule based on availability in the easy-to-use dashboard.

Fans book 15 or 30-minute conversations to chat with influencers.

Influencers adjust their rates based on what their time is worth.

Fan funds are held in an escrow through Stripe to ensure payment.

Influencers can sign up for a free account on isuperchat.com to set their schedules for structured paid chats with fans. Stay tuned for the official release date by following @isuperchat @djenuff on social media.

For more information visit isuperchat.com

SOURCE Isuperchat