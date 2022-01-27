DJ Hawk & Philadelphia's Moxie Labs team up to create an Exclusive NFT collection for fans

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital product agency Moxie Labs is proud to announce the release of an Exclusive NFT Project in collaboration with DJ Hawk & Hawkeye Productions to commemorate their launch of his new single, Sunny Daze ft. Trae The Truth, and OMB Bloodbath.

Moxie Labs partners with DJ Hawk for NFT release

Launched on January 26, 2022, the Sunny Daze NFT Collection included 100 unique collectibles at Gold, Platinum, and Diamond levels for each artist featured on the track. Depending on the level selected, these NFTs can be redeemed for unique experiences such as artist swag, signed vinyl records, private studio access (via Zoom), and even a music video cameo!

"It's all hands on deck when DJ Hawk drops a new track, and this NFT co-release provides an opportunity for followers of Hawk, Trae, and Bloodbath to get involved," said James Koran, Chief Strategy Officer at Moxie Labs. "In addition to the digital asset, NFT holders are entitled to exclusive experiences and limited-edition merchandise. Cutting through all the NFT hype, we believe that micro-collections like this provide unique opportunities for super-fans to own a piece of their favorite artist's journey," he concluded.

This partnership marks Moxie's inaugural project as a part of a variety of new service offerings within the crypto space. In 2022, they expanded their consulting services to include NFTs, Metaverse, Blockchain Development, and much more making them one of the first agencies in Philadelphia to do so. Moxie Labs' CEO, Justin Mathews, said "Our team has been at the intersection of technology and business impact since inception. We believe that Blockchain and Web 3.0 technology represents a huge opportunity for creators, brands, and companies worldwide. For us, this partnership is just one indicator of great things to come in 2022."

"For me, music has always been about community. Working with Moxie Labs on this special project has expanded our ability to create one-of-a-kind experiences for our fans" said Alexander Haq, aka DJ Hawk. "I'm especially excited about our Platinum tier which gives token holders real-time remote access to an in-studio session."

The new track, called "Sunny Daze", features a collaboration between DJ Hawk, Trae The Truth, and OMB Bloodbath and will be highlighted by the Exclusive NFT collection that they will offer to their fans.

For more information on the NFT collection, visit https://opensea.io/collection/sunny-daze-djhawk

About Moxie Labs: Moxie Labs is a digital marketing & product development agency headquartered in Philadelphia, PA that provides end-to-end strategy, design, development, and marketing solutions for companies and brands around the world. See www.MoxieLabs.co for more information.

About DJ Hawk: DJ Hawk is no stranger to new and exciting ventures. In 2006, he established his own label, HawkEye Productions, LLC, which has since acquired a number of musicians that DJ Hawk manages, promotes, and produces.

