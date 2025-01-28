DJ Mag Returns to Sagamore Hotel South With 5 Exclusive Miami Music Week 2025 Events

Tickets Now on Sale

MIAMI, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Well known as the "hub of Miami Music Week (MMW)," DJ Mag has announced its electrifying return to MMW with its slate of epic 2025 poolside parties.

Running from March 26 to 30 and returning to the Sagamore Hotel South Beach, the DJ Mag Pool Party series has been unrivalled in its curation of world-class events at the Shelborne and Sagamore for nearly two decades. For 2025, longtime promoter and Miami nightlife staple Jonathan Cowan has once again curated some of the week's most anticipated performances from electronic music's biggest names and brands.

The week kicks off with DJ Mag Presents on Wednesday, March 26, setting the stage for a series of high-energy events to dance under the Miami sun. Kick things off with The Martinez Brothers and many more still to be announced.

On Thursday, March 27, Defected takes over, bringing their signature house sound and unparalleled vibe to the Sagamore with Armand van Helden, Dennis Ferrer vs TSHA, Sam Divine and more.

Friday's Knee Deep in Miami takeover, headlined by Hot Since 82, promises a night of deep house and techno from the global fan favorite. The man himself will also go b2b with Prunk, and additional support will come from Mai Iachetti and Lisbona Sisters.

Moving into the weekend, Saturday's 50th-anniversary celebration of Danny Tenaglia will see the iconic DJ and his special guests take over the decks for a journey through dance music history.

To cap it all off, Sunday, March 30, welcomes the return of Glitterbox, the celebrated party brand known for its feel-good atmosphere and a stellar lineup of disco and house selectors like DJ Jazzy Jeff and Moodymann

The full line-up for the series will be announced in the coming weeks. Get your tickets while you still can here , and email [email protected] for information about VIP reservations.

DJ Mag's last pool party series, which took place in March 2024, featured sets from ANOTR, Joseph Capriati, Louie Vega, Hot Since 82, Danny Tenaglia, Damian Lazarus and more across the week of sold-out events.

Sagamore Hotel South Beach - An All Suite Hotel

1671 Collins Avenue

Miami Beach, FL 33139

All events 21+

Event Lineup

Wednesday, March 26 - DJ Mag Presents w. The Martinez Brothers and more tba

Thursday, March 27 - Defected w. Armand van Helden, Dennis Ferrer vs TSHA, Sam Divine and more tba

Friday, March 28 - Knee Deep in Miami w/ Hot Since 82, Hot Since 82 vs Prunk, Mai Iachetti, Lisbona Sisters

Saturday, March 29 - Danny Tenaglia + Guests - Celebrating 50 Years of DT Behind The Decks

Sunday, March 30 - Glitterbox w. DJ Jazzy Jeff, Moodymann

