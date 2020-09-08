DJ Mike Sean Produces 30 Years of History into a Rap Song, "30 Years a War (A History Lesson)"

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty years ago, in August of 1990, Iraq invaded Kuwait. Then, in January of 1991, the US Military entered the Gulf War in the Middle East. At that time, Mike Sean Fernandez, a Tampa, Florida based DJ and on-air personality, found it interesting and started writing a rap song based on the news reports. He never finished the song because the war in the Middle East never ended. But he did not forget about that incomplete song, knowing one day he would share it with the world.

Fast forward to 2020 and five Presidents later, when Covid-19 shut his business down, he was inspired to pick up where he left off. Now, with 30 years of news about war and presidents to disseminate in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, DJ Mike Sean has finally finished his song in time to commemorate the 30-year Anniversary of the Gulf War.

History Version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BnZawdwMBc4&t=9s (8 minutes)

Election Version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vtTF1by3QMc&t=4s (2 minutes)

For the past 35 years, Mike Sean Fernandez has been the owner / operator of the successful DJ company Crew Entertainment Productions, Inc. He has been an on-air radio personality, as well as DJing events and night clubs. But then the Coronavirus shut down his event business due to social distancing and restrictions on gatherings. About 95% of DJ Mike Sean's booked events from March 15, 2020 through present day have been cancelled or postponed to 2021.

Without any business and no income, DJ Mike Sean Fernandez decided it was time to finish the song he started three decades ago. Time was of the essence to finish and produce the song with video before the 30-year anniversary of the Gulf War. He created a fresh beat with a powerful message, and he decided to rap the vocals himself to save time and money. "I am not trying to be the next Vanilla Ice," DJ Mike Sean said. "I just had a song in my head and wanted to share it."

Called "30 Years A War (A History Lesson)," the song has an amazing beat, is very catchy and is an interesting way to learn about the history of the last three decades and last five US Presidents. Generation Z will watch the video to learn how the US got to this point, while rapping to the beat. Generation Y will watch the video clips and listen to the words to remind them, leaving them with a powerful message and history lesson.

DJ Mike Sean wants this song to be an entertaining way for all ages to learn about history, war, and presidents, especially now with the political lies and division in our country. Because of the current political divide, he also made an alternate version of the song to encourage people to vote for Trump in this 2020 election, one of the most controversial presidential elections in history.

DJ Mike Sean said, "I want to thank my studio producer William Willingham, aka "Black Boi," and my Vocalist AJA for co-writing and singing the hook. It doesn't matter if you're black or white, Democrat or Republican, let this song be a testament to all Americans -- that we are one nation, under GOD, indivisible, with liberty and justice for ALL! Do not hate someone just because they do not share your views."

