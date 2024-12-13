DJ Quik & Daughter Damyiah Mornaé Drop New Hip-Hop Collaboration

A Surprising Twist: DJ Quik Teams Up with Daughter for Exclusive Crowdfunding Campaign Launched by #8B8 Records Starting December 13

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DJ Quik and his daughter Damyiah Mornaé have launched a special crowdfunding campaign for the release of their first collaborative single, "OUTTA MY WAY." Launching on Kickstarter on December 13th, the campaign offers backers access to exclusive perks and milestones, allowing them to join the artists on their journey to success.

How the Father-Daughter Collaboration Was Born



DJ Quik heard the songs that Damyiah Mornaé was creating and singing and he was deeply impressed by her undeniable talent. "She has undeniable talent, and the world needs to feel it." This moment led to the birth of their first father-daughter collaboration.

This single marks Damyiah ' s debut in the music industry.

in the music industry. Future releases will showcase Damyiah Mornaé's R&B productions as she wows DJ Quik and takes fans on a musical journey

Kickstarter: Get Involved, Get Rewards

1. Visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/djquikdamyiah/dj-quik-new-single-outta-my-way-official-release

2. Choose your reward tier

3. Get exclusive rewards

Social Media: Share Your Post for a Chance to Be Featured by the Artists!

1. Tag @DJQuik and @Myiah.Mornae on Instagram

2. Add the hashtag #DJQuikandDamyiah to your post

3. Your post could be featured by the artists!

About #8B8 Records

#8B8 Records is a music label founded in 2022 in Los Angeles. #8B8 Records is dedicated to releasing innovative, genre-defying music that pushes creative boundaries.

