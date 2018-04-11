DJ Snake Releases Video For 'Magenta Riddim' Out Today

Directed by Gal Muggia and Vania Heymann (the duo behind Coldplay's Grammy Award-nominated video for "Up & Up"), the "Magenta Riddim" video follows a squad of firefighters who can't stop dancing—the pride and joy of their small Telangana town.. Much of the talent and crew involved in making the "Magenta Riddim" video are local artists who've worked on legendary films in the realm of Tollywood (the Telugu-speaking film industry).

"Magenta Riddim" is one of the latest culture-spanning singles dropped by DJ Snake. DJ Snake is both reclaiming his dance roots and pushing his artistic boundaries to create music that celebrates the global culture.

Released via Geffen Records in February, "Magenta Riddim" has amassed over 30 million streams to date. It's premiere being at his sold out Accord Hotel Arena show in Paris in February. It's also earned praise from outlets like Complex, who hailed the track as a "solid reminder of DJ Snake's range and his ability to expertly fuse a variety of sounds and styles."

DJ Snake has taken time to drop records he feels connects with his roots since his return in Sept 2017, dropping a string of records and 3 more to come in the next 4 weeks.

Snake's Festival Shows this summer include:

April 6 : Looptopia, Taiwan

April 7 Creamfields Guanzhou, China

April 8 Wired Festival Nagoya, Japan

April 13 S20 Bangkok, Thailand

April 14 Creamfields Chengdu, China

April 27 Kings Day, Amsterdam, Holland

May 5 Cinco de Mayo Weekend, Las Vegas Encore Beach Club, Las Vegas, USA

June 16 Paradiso, Seattle

June 22 Solidays, Paris, France

June 29 Rock N Evreux, France

June 30 Garorock, France

July 6 Palmesus, Norway

July 8 Balaton Sound, Hungary

July 12 ElectroBeach, France

July 13 AIrBeat ONE, Germany

July 28 Electric Nation, Austria

July 28 Sunrise Festival, Poland

Aug 2 Red Rocks, Colorado, USA

Aug 3 Vegas, Encore Beach, Las Vegas, USA

Aug 4 Veld, Ontario, Canada

Aug 5 Chasing Summer, Calgary, Canada

Aug 11 Il Sonique Montreal, Canada

Aug 12 Outside Lands, California, USA

Aug 17 Encore Beach, Las Vegas, USA

Aug 18 XS Las Vegas, USA

Aug 19 Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival, NYC, USA

Aug 23 Caberet Vert, France

Aug 25 Encore and XS Las Vegas, USA

Aug 31 Encore Beach Las Vegas, USA

MORE ON DJ SNAKE

Magenta Riddim was first played in DJ Snake's sold out Accor Hotels Arena, Paris.

Released in 2016, DJ Snake's debut album Encore hit No. 1 on the Dance chart and Billboard's Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart, in addition to debuting in the top 10 around the world (including at No. 8 on the Billboard Top 200 chart). Since scoring his first No. 1 record with "Let Me Love You" feat. Justin Bieber, DJ Snake (AKA William Grigahcine) has achieved major success with hits like "Turn Down For What," "Get Low," "You Know You Like It," "Lean On," and "Middle." His most recent hits also include the 2017 releases "A Different Way" feat. Lauv which was premiered in his historic show becoming the first DJ to play atop the Arc De Triomphe and "Broken Summer" feat. Max Frost. Last month, DJ Snake landed at #9 on the first-ever Billboard Dance 100 artist rankings. The Paris-bred musician will continue his global ascension by headlining Festival dates worldwide.

MORE ON GAL MUGGIA

Gal is a Grammy nominated video director. Growing up in Tel-Aviv he started making music videos for the local hip-hop scene at a young age. His love for visual storytelling has led him to work on a variety of projects from narrative to music videos, title sequences and commercials.

He has worked with Coldplay, Borgore, Dudu Tassa among others. Gal is also a writer and editor with a deep understanding of post production, a combination which has made is work stand out time and time again. His work has earned him awards and nominations in the Cannes Lions awards, the Grammys, VMA's and Camerimage, just to name a few.

MORE ON VANIA HEYMANN

Vania's body of work has quickly made him a household name in the digital world. Aside from his many technical skills, he often shoots, edits and designs the VFX on his own projects. He has worked with artists such as Bob Dylan, Ceelo Green, Key' n Krates and more. Vania's work is frequently noted for his ability to capture humanity with a sense of humor, depth and stunningly detailed imagery. His work has earned him awards spanning from the Grammys, D&AD's Next Director Award, The Webbys, Cannes Lions, VMA's and many others.

For further info on DJ Snake please visit:

Twitter- https://twitter.com/djsnake

Instagram- https://instagram.com/djsnake/

Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/djsnake.fr

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/DJSnakeVEVO

DOWNLOAD PHOTOS HERE

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dj-snake-releases-video-for-magenta-riddim-out-today-300628619.html

SOURCE Interscope Records