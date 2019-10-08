DJ Unwind Announces New EP Video Game Music

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Better known for his prolific career in film and television music, Minneapolis based producer DJ Unwind is branching out with the release of his seven track EP Video Game Music. For those who grew up in the eighties and nineties, these tracks provide an instant shot of nostalgia, transporting the listener back to the carefree days of childhood with charming drum machines and vintage midi synthesizers.

DJ Unwind presents Video Game Music

With titles like Ice Level, Neon Street Brawl, and Die Repeat, DJ Unwind's affection for and dedication to the style is unquestionable. The tracks zoom along with hypnotic arpeggiators giving way to woozy melodies that reward attentive listening while still functioning perfectly as background music. As listeners reach the end of the bitter sweet End Credits, it becomes clear that fans of video game music will want to listen to this EP on endless repeat.

Video Game Music is available everywhere October 15, 2019.

Media Contact:

Brad LaBarbera

612-644-4128

224152@email4pr.com

SOURCE DJ Unwind