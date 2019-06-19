DJ Yokley Joins National Military Spouse Network As Director Of Partnerships

LORTON, Va., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Military Spouse Network (NMSN), the premiere organization supporting the professional and personal growth of the nation's military spouses, welcomes DJ Yokley as the company's Director of Partnerships. A recognized expert in cementing mutually beneficial and brand-building relationships between companies, Yokely will apply his expertise to benefit the NMSN community. He will manage the NMSN's existing relationships as well as bring new sponsors on board for an array of events and initiatives.

DJ Yokley Joins NMSN as Director of Partnerships

"We are delighted that DJ is bringing his boundless enthusiasm, excitement and know-how to the NMSN," said Sue Hoppin, founder and president of the National Military Spouse Network. "His tried-and-true entrepreneurial skills will help enhance the lives of military families everywhere."

"I am thrilled to finally be able to work with Sue Hoppin," said Yokley. "Her dedication and leadership in the military spouse community is second to none. I'm looking forward to helping corporations work with NMSN and inspire and promote positive change in the space that allows military families to feel empowered."

Throughout his career, Yokley has worked with numerous start-ups and Fortune 1000 companies to effectively develop and deliver meter-moving messaging and must-have products and services to the military community and other allied fields. He also has led successful marketing and sales initiatives for some of the nation's top military campaigns.

Yokley is the founder and CEO of Your Sports Network (YSNLive.com), which grows local sports programming through internet broadcasts. He also is co-owner of Wristbands America as well as The All-Sports Combine. Prior to founding his own company, Yokley was the Military Partnerships Manager and Military Consumer Specialist at Victory Media Group.

About National Military Spouse Network

Founded in 2010, the National Military Spouse Network (NMSN) delivers ongoing personal and professional development for military spouses by providing quality content, mentoring, networking opportunities and resources, including a monthly newsletter and free bi-annual digital magazine. NMSN creates a community of military spouse professionals, businesses, academics and media to share expertise and craft innovative solutions on both balancing a viable career with the military lifestyle and laying the foundation for a successful career post military life. For more information on NMSN, visit www.nationalmilitaryspousenetwork.org. Follow NMSN on Twitter at @NMSNetwork or join the Facebook community at www.facebook.com/NMSNetwork.

Media Contact:

Laura Liebeck

845.440.7974

216684@email4pr.com

SOURCE National Military Spouse Network

Related Links

https://www.nationalmilitaryspousenetwork.org

