Djerf Avenue announces appointment of Interim CEO, Nanna Hedlund following strategic C-Suite expansion

Company eyes the US Market for growth

STOCKHOLM, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Djerf Avenue, a Swedish, lifestyle brand founded by Matilda Djerf in 2019, announced today the appointment of Nanna Hedlund as interim CEO, replacing CEO and co-founder Rasmus Johansson, who will assume the role of Interim CMO. Co-founder, Matilda Djerf will continue to serve as Creative Director. This CEO appointment completes the company's strategic build-out of its C-suite, which included key hires across finance, operations and technology across the past 8 months.

With over 20 years of executive leadership in top management positions across the beauty, fashion, home furnishings, and activewear industries (Kicks, Royal Design, Polarn O. Pyret, and Casall), Nanna Hedlund brings extensive experience to her role as CEO. She has built a distinguished career leading omnichannel growth journey across multiple markets - including retail presence in the US, as part of Polarn O. Pyret's broader global expansion strategy. She is known for driving growth, brand transformation, and organizational excellence across both established companies and fast-scaling ventures.

"To me, this brand stands out as one of the most exciting and relevant on the international stage right now. It dares to challenge the norms of the fashion and beauty industry, speaks directly to real people, and isn't afraid to buck tradition. That's not only refreshing – it's necessary to stand out in a crowded industry," said Nanna Hedlund.

Born out of a love for vintage clothing and the perfect basics, Djerf Avenue embodies an effortless confidence and elegance that translates universally. Djerf Avenue never retouches models, bodies or clothes, ensuring an authentic and transparent representation. With a focus on high-quality, conscious materials and inclusivity, the company produces all products ethically in Portugal, Italy, and Sweden.

"This is a natural step in our journey – to level up, strengthen the company, and hone our focus as we expand our efforts within the U.S. market. Nanna brings a strong background in both brand-building and executive leadership and I am looking forward to partnering with her in my new role as CMO," said Rasmus Johannson.

