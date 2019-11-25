DJI Black Friday Deals 2019: Best DJI Mavic Pro, Air, Spark & Phantom Deals Reviewed by Spending Lab
Deals experts compare the best DJI aerial photography drone deals for Black Friday 2019, including the DJI Mavic Air, Mavic Pro, Phantom Pro & Spark models
BOSTON, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a list of all the best Black Friday 2019 DJI drones deals, rounded up by online sales specialists at Spending Lab.
Best DJI Mavic deals:
- Save up to $400 on the DJI Mavic 2 Pro & more top-rated DJI Mavic drones - check the latest deals available now at Walmart on the Mavic Pro, Mavic Air & Mavic 2 Pro, including bundle deals
- Save up to $350 on the DJI Mavic 2 Pro & more Mavic drones at the DJI Black Friday sale - check the latest deals on Mavic Air, Mavic 2, Mavic Pro Platinum & 4K models
- Save up to 30% on DJI Mavic Air, Mini, Pro & Mavic 2 drones at Amazon - check live prices on Mavic Mini, Mavic 2, Mavic Air, Mavic Pro & Mavic Pro Platinum quadcopters
- Save up to $400 on DJI Mavic Pro drones & bundles at Amazon - check live prices on Mavic Air, Platinum & 4K models
Best DJI Spark deals:
- Save up to 50% on DJI Spark drones - at Walmart
- Save up to $100 on DJI Spark mini drones at Amazon - check live prices on the best-selling compact drone with intelligent flight controls
Best DJI Phantom deals:
- Save up to 43% on DJI Phantom 4 Certified refurbished drones at Walmart
- Save on DJI Phantom professional drones at Amazon - check live prices on the highly-rated Phantom 4 Advanced, Phantom 4 Pro & Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 models
- Save on DJI Phantom professional drones at the DJI Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale - check the latet deals on the highly-rated Phantom 4 Advanced, Phantom 4 Pro & Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 models
More DJI deals:
- Save up to 45% on a wide range of DJI Mavic, Spark & Phantom drones at Walmart - click the link to check the full range of DJI drones and accessories on sale now at Walmart
- Save up to $450 on DJI Mavic Pro, Mavic Air, Mavic Mini, Spark & Phantom professional and hobby drones at Amazon - including savings on bundles, travel kits & accessories
- Save up to 40% on DJI drones, handheld gimbals & VR goggles - at DJI.com Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale
- Save up to $100 on DJI Osmo Pocket & Action Cams - at the DJI Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale
- Save up to $120 on DJI Ronin handheld 3-axis camera gimbals - at the DJI Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale
- Save up to $100 on DJI Goggles - at the DJI Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale
Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. Visit Amazon's Black Friday page and Walmart's Black Friday home page for their latest deals. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
DJI manufactures drones that provide stunning aerial videos. Designed with every activity in mind, from beginners to professionals, to portable and gear-packed drones, DJI has a wide range of products for every preference. Popular aerial drones include the Mavic Series, a powerful and foldable drone for portable aerial adventure, the Spark Series, a fun mini drone with all of DJI's signature technologies and the Phantom Series, designed for professional-grade aerial imaging.
What is the reason Black Friday is called Black Friday? Black Friday's informal name is rooted in the large increase in revenue from highly discounted sales that begin on the day after Thanksgiving, a significant factor in keeping many retail stores profitable or 'in the black'.
About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.
