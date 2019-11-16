DJI Black Friday Deals 2019: Best Early DJI Mavic 2, Pro, Mini, Air, Phantom & Spark Deals Reviewed by Deal Tomato

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The best early Black Friday DJI deals are being listed below by the sales experts at Deal Tomato. Find savings on top DJI drones including the DJI Mavic Pro, Mavic Air, Phantom and DJI Spark.

DJI is known for creating high-quality drones for consumers. The company has a wide variety of products to choose from. The Mavic Pro is a powerful device with a 4.3-mile range and uses FlightAutonomy technology to avoid bumps. The Mavic Air is a smaller drone than the Mavic Pro but is equally powerful. It can shoot vertical and 180-degree panoramas and can record videos at 100 Mbps. For professional use, the Phantom series is recommended. It has a 1-inch 20 MP CMOS sensor and up to 30 minutes of flight time. A budget-friendly DJI drone is the Spark. It is a mini drone that features all of the company's signature technologies.

When did people start using the term Black Friday and why? The Friday directly after Thanksgiving marks the start of the holiday shopping season in the US. Historically, retail stores would introduce large discounts on their items to bolster their sales before the end of the year. The resulting profits are usually sufficient to put accounts 'into the black', which then became the reason why it's called Black Friday.

