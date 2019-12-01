DJI Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Best Ronin, Spark Fly More & Mavic Drone Savings Identified by Spending Lab

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for the best DJI Cyber Monday 2019 deals? Money saving experts at Spending Lab have identified the top Cyber Monday DJI drones including the Mavic Pro, Mavic Air, Phantom and Spark quadcopters deals for 2019. Find them listed below.

No brand is more popular for drones than DJI. From beginners ready to take their first step into aerial photography or professionals planning to shoot unimaginable landscapes, DJI has a wide range of products for every preference. The Mavic series, led by the Mavic Pro and Mavic Air, has proven to be highly popular with beginners because of their 4K video capabilities, intelligent flight controls and portability. The DJI Mavic Air is one of their best models with a foldable design and reliable automation tools while the DJI Mavic Pro has longer battery life at up to 27 minutes of flight time.

Another drone known for its portability, the DJI Spark is smaller than the Mavic Pro. It is ideal for indoor use and is capable of shooting in 1080p. DJI also has the Phantom line with bigger drone models suitable for professional-grade aerial imaging. The DJI Spark and DJI Phantom 3 Standard come at lower base prices but the Spark suits a wider audience due to its smaller size.

