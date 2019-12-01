DJI Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Top DJI Mavic 2 Pro, Spark & Phantom Drone Sales Rounded Up by Retail Egg

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI Cyber Monday 2019 deals are here. The online sales team at Retail Egg have compared the best Mavic Pro, Spark and Phantom drone deals for shoppers. Their top picks are listed below.

DJI is the brand to turn to for easy-to-use and high-quality drones. From their Mavic Series, the foldable and portable DJI Mavic Pro and DJI Mavic Air garner attention. The Mavic Pro captures cinematic 4K resolution yet the Mavic Air has comparable specs. More pocket-friendly options include the lightweight DJI Spark and the full-sized DJI Phantom 3.

As the leader in aerial cinematic and photography solutions, DJI continues to impress with their user-friendly controls and robust hardware systems, which marks their quadcopters as the standard in consumer and enterprise-level drone technology. Innovations such as gimbal stabilizers and enlarged CMOS sensors allow DJI drones flyers to creatively use the sky as their canvas in creating stunning images and capturing special moments. Like many tech companies, DJI also offers their extensive lineup of drones with special holiday savings during Cyber Monday.

