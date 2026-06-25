DJI Enterprise Advances Industry with New Framework for Dock as First Responder (DFR) Deployments

New White Paper Outlines Best Practices, Drawing on DFR Deployment Experience in Public Safety and Private Security across Asia, Europe, and North America.

SHENZHEN, China, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, today published "Dock as First Responder: Enterprise Deployment & Operations Guide". In the last five years, drones have evolved from manually deployed tools into docked response infrastructure. As more first responders and enterprise IT security teams consider upgrading their drone fleets and infrastructure, this white paper serves as a reference for practitioners. It details the decisions, trade-offs, and sequencing that determine whether a Dock as First Responder (DFR) integration succeeds in a real operational environment.

DJI Dock - Built to Move DFR From Pilot to Program

DFR Deployment Best Practices

The white paper draws on the successful DFR deployment experiences across public safety and private security programs in multiple regions. It reflects engagements that have moved beyond proof of concept into enterprise IT review, production deployment, and operational service delivery.

Key Learnings:

DFR Value Analysis: Establish the business case for DFR with a client or internal stakeholder — grounded in operational cost comparisons and documented market cases





Establish the business case for DFR with a client or internal stakeholder — grounded in operational cost comparisons and documented market cases DFR System Architecture: Select the right integration interfaces for each data domain — live streaming, telemetry, media, and event notification — with protocol-level detail and decision logic





Select the right integration interfaces for each data domain — live streaming, telemetry, media, and event notification — with protocol-level detail and decision logic Application Scenarios & Workflow: Design a phased integration architecture that validates at each stage before the next layer of complexity is added





Design a phased integration architecture that validates at each stage before the next layer of complexity is added Data Security & Compliance: Prepare the documentation package required to pass enterprise IT security review





Prepare the documentation package required to pass enterprise IT security review Internal Data Flow Reference: Staff and operate a production DFR program with a defined team structure and escalation paths

DJI is also releasing an AI-enabled guide, Awesome DFR Integration Skill, that applies the white paper's DFR architecture, workflow, and FlightHub 2 integration guidance into structured context to help teams move faster from reference design to middleware planning.

DJI Dock: Built to Move DFR From Pilot to Program

Most drone-as-first-responder programs rely on a pilot to launch and operate the drone. While key to establishing the initial proof of concept, organizations have had to weigh different trade-offs to scale their operations. Many have found success in upgrading to a Dock as First Responder response model, closing the gap between alert and aerial awareness. For example, a pre-positioned DJI Dock with FlightHub 2 Auto-Dispatch can help first responders gain rapid aerial situational awareness at a scene in under 100 seconds1, allowing them to verify the scene sooner and guide ground teams with better context.

Since their launch in 2025, DJI Dock 3 with FlightHub 2 has made dock-based aerial response a proven, reliable operational system. The latest generation of DJI's "drone-in-a-box" enterprise solution, Dock 3, is built for harsh environments with IP56 protection and reliable operations in extreme temperatures (-30° to 50° C). Meanwhile, FlightHub 2 serves as an integration hub for the DFR program. It connects DJI Dock with alerting, command, video, and data workflows through Event API, RTSP live streaming, Auto-Dispatch Workflow, and FlightHub Sync, so DFR fits into the systems your team already uses.

Availability

DJI Dock 3 and FlightHub 2 are available for purchase through authorized DJI Enterprise dealers.

Learn more: https://enterprise.dji.com/public-safety/first-response

Download DFR White Paper: https://enterprise-insights.dji.com/dock-as-first-responder-whitepaper

1All data was measured using a production model in a controlled environment. Actual operation data may vary. For more information, please refer to our official website: https://enterprise.dji.com/public-safety/first-response

About DJI

Since 2006, DJI has led the world with civilian drone innovations that have empowered individuals to take flight for the first time, visionaries to turn their imagination into reality, and professionals to transform their work entirely. Today, DJI serves to build a better world by continuously promoting human advancement. With a solution-oriented mindset and genuine curiosity, DJI has expanded its ambitions into areas such as renewable energy, agriculture, public safety, surveying and mapping, and infrastructure inspection. In every application, DJI products deliver experiences that add value to lives around the world in more profound ways than ever before.

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SOURCE DJI