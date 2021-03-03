ROME, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a long wait here is the new DJI drone! We are talking about the brand new DJI FPV COMBO drone, a mix of performance and extreme shooting that you can fly with an immersive experience, thanks to the use of FPV Goggles V2.

DJI FPV Combo Drone Vs Lamborghini Huracan EVO

For the first time in the World, a DJI drone performed a track race at the famous Modena racetrack with one of the fastest supercars currently on the market, the Lamborghini Huracan EVO, with its 640 horsepower. The supercar from Sant'Agata Bolognese has a power-to-weight ratio of 2.22 kg/hp; it can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and from 0 to 200 km/h in 9 seconds. The maximum speed is 325 km/h. These characteristics make the Huracan EVO one of the most competitive on the track.

The challenger is the new DJI FPV COMBO drone, with a weight of just 795 grams and an acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 2 seconds and a maximum speed of 140 Km/h.

Find out how the challenge went on the track in this fantastic video made by Andrea Galeazzi, the most famous Italian YouTuber:

The DJI FPV Combo features a two-axis stabilized camera with a rocksteady system and a maximum resolution of 4K at 60 fps. Flight time is about 20 minutes.

It is the only FPV drone in the world to have flight modes that make it easy to use by both beginners and experienced pilots thanks to the extreme flight configurations.

The race was the brainchild of the Italian engineer Flavio Dolce, head of the DJI Authorized Retail Stores in Italy and thanks to the collaboration of Lamborghini and the Modena Circuit.

