DJI Introduces A Smart Remote Controller With Built-In Display at CES 2019

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the world's leader in civilian drones and aerial imaging technology, continues its tradition of making aerial technology accessible to everyone by introducing a powerful new remote controller for its drones at CES 2019. The Smart Controller features an ultra-bright display screen and controls optimized for DJI drones, allowing pilots to fly the newest drones without using a smartphone or tablet. DJI will also be exhibiting its full lineup of consumer drones and handheld imaging products at its booth at CES 2019, including the new Osmo Pocket stabilized camera, and will host exciting workshops, hands-on product demonstrations and more. Attendees can find DJI in the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, booth #25602.

Smart Controller Expands Pilot Options

The DJI Smart Controller expands the ecosystem of accessories built around DJI's industry leading drone technology. Using a crisp 5.5" screen built into the controller itself, the Smart Controller allows pilots to quickly get their drone in the air without the need to connect a mobile device. It can be paired with DJI's newest drones including Mavic 2 Zoom and Mavic 2 Pro[1] which use DJI's OcuSync 2.0 video transmission system, displaying vivid images in Full HD resolution. Drone pilots can take advantage of its compact, highly portable design that has been optimized for use in direct sunlight. It features an ultra-bright display with an output of 1000 cd/m2, twice the brightness of standard smart phones. A customizable Android dashboard supports DJI GO 4, DJI Pilot[2], along with various third-party apps such as editing programs. The DJI GO 4 app also touts several new features including SkyTalk, that allows pilots to livestream the drone's camera feed to social channels including Facebook, Instagram and WeChat so that anyone can experience the thrill of flying a drone. Another new feature is DJI GO-Share which easily transfers imagery from the Controller to your mobile device. The DJI Smart Controller brings a new level of reliability when flying, with 2.5 hours of battery life and the ability to operate in adverse temperatures as cold as -4° Fahrenheit and as hot as 104° Fahrenheit.

Price and Availability

The new Smart Controller will be available for purchase beginning January 8th, 2019 for the retail price of $649 USD. Combination packages of the Smart Controller with Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 2 Zoom will be available as well. Images of the Smart Controller can be found here, and detailed information can be found at www.dji.com/smart-controller.

Exciting Booth Activites For CES Attendees

Workshops: DJI will be hosting three workshops led by top content creators on using the latest DJI gear. Participants will have the opportunity to win exciting prizes for attending.

- January 8, 3:00pm-3:30pm: Join videographer Sam Sheffer to learn about why Osmo Pocket is the perfect tool for capturing unique and compelling content.

- January 10, 3:00pm-3:30pm: Join Rachel Gulotta and Daniel Inskeep from the popular Mango Street YouTube channel for an in-depth walkthrough on how to integrate Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 2 Zoom into your content creation.

Learn to fly a drone: Come fly a Spark with help from DJI experts. Additionally, demonstrations on Mavic 2, Tello, Mavic Air and more will be held during the show with DJI representatives on-site to answer questions.

Learn to fly a drone: Come fly a Spark with help from DJI experts. Additionally, demonstrations on Mavic 2, Tello, Mavic Air and more will be held during the show with DJI representatives on-site to answer questions. Rent the brand new Osmo Pocket [3] : Experience first-hand the latest in camera technology from DJI with the state-of-the-art Osmo Pocket. Capture the excitement of CES 2019 with steady 4K video thanks to the 3-axis gimbal or take advantage of the intelligent features including Panorama, Hyperlapse, Activetrack and more. The rental program offers attendees the ability to rent an Osmo Pocket free of charge up to 4 hours per day to experience all the powerful features this portable camera has to offer.

Win an Osmo Pocket: Visit the DJI booth have the opportunity to win an Osmo Pocket which retails for $349 USD . Information about entering the contest will be provided at the booth.

"CES features the newest and smartest tech innovations from around the world, and that makes it the perfect place for DJI to launch our Smart Controller," said Mario Rebello, Vice President & Country Manager, North America. "The Smart Controller is DJI's latest tool to allow anyone to capture incredible perspectives from the sky, and we are excited that CES attendees can experience it first-hand. We invite everyone at CES to try it at our booth, which features our latest innovations in the drone and imaging field and demonstrates how DJI has established itself as a global technology leader."

DJI Executives at CES 2019

On January 10 from 9 am to 10 am in the North Hall, N258, DJI's Brendan Schulman, Vice President of Policy and Legal Affairs as well as additional leading experts in the UAV field from companies such as AT&T and PrecisionHawk will be hosting a panel discussion on the topic of Drones: Mapping the Policy and Business Landscape.

