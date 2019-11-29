DJI Mavic, Spark & Phantom Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals for 2019: The Best DJI Quadcopter Drone Deals Reviewed by Save Bubble
Compare the latest DJI Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals and enjoy instant savings on top-rated DJI Mavic Pro, Mavic Air, Spark & Phantom drone series
Nov 29, 2019, 08:00 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All the best DJI deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 are being listed on this page. The team of deal trackers at Save Bubble are updating their list of the top DJI Phantom, Mavic Air, Mavic Pro and Spark drone deals regularly. Find links to the latest deals below.
Best DJI Drone Deals:
- Save up to 45% on a wide range of DJI Mavic, Spark & Phantom drones at Walmart - click the link to check the full range of DJI drones and accessories on sale now at Walmart
- Save up to $450 on DJI Mavic Pro, Mavic Air, Mavic Mini, Spark & Phantom professional and hobby drones at Amazon - including savings on bundles, travel kits & accessories
- Save on DJI Mavic Mini, Air, Pro, Phantom & Spark drones - at DJI.com Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale
- Save up to $400 on the DJI Mavic 2 Pro - check the latest deals available now at Walmart on the Mavic 2 Pro, including bundle deals
- Save up to 30% on DJI Mavic Air, Mini, Pro & Mavic 2 drones at Amazon - check live prices on Mavic Mini, Mavic 2, Mavic Air, Mavic Pro & Mavic Pro Platinum quadcopters
- Save up to $400 on DJI Mavic Pro drones & bundles at Amazon - check live prices on Mavic Air, Platinum & 4K models
- Save up to $100 on DJI Spark mini drones at Amazon - check live prices on the best-selling compact drone with intelligent flight controls
- Save on DJI Phantom professional drones at Amazon - check live prices on the highly-rated Phantom 4 Advanced, Phantom 4 Pro & Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 models
- Save on DJI Mavic Pro collapsible quadcopters at the DJI official store - check the latest deals on Mavic Air, Mavic 2, Mavic Pro Platinum & 4K models
- Save on DJI Phantom professional drones at the DJI official store - featuring discounts on the highly-rated Phantom 4 Advanced, Phantom 4 Pro & Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 models
Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. We recommend checking Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals.
Drones have been recorded to contribute to different areas of society, from providing aerial views for artistic wedding videos to saving lives by reaching hard-to-reach places. When it comes to camera drones, DJI is the world leader. Their products are used mostly by YouTubers, influencers and videographers as they provide high-quality footage while capturing great views. Among the top-rated DJI drone models are the DJI Spark, Mavic Pro, Phantom and Mavic Air, to name a few.
Is there a reason Black Friday is called Black Friday? Black Friday is a term used to describe the Friday following Thanksgiving when many stores offer highly discounted sales. It is so-called because many retailers go 'into the black' and earn significant profits.
