DJI Neo Drone Lightest & Smallest Drone Ever; YouTube First Look Video at B&H

DJI is well known for its array of professional drones, but now with the Neo, it has an entry-level option to let beginners get accustomed to piloting and the premium quality DJI is known for. It's an ideal solution for social media content creators, as it can be deployed almost anywhere. The Neo is only 4.8 oz and is fully secured with protective propeller guards, allowing it to take off from the palm of your hand.

DJI Neo Drone

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1846257-REG/dji_cp_fp_00000184_01_neo_drone.html

The DJI Neo Drone is capable of capturing 12MP still images and stunning video footage at 4K30 resolution. The drone comes in a standard and Fly More Combo configuration, the latter of which includes additional accessories, such as two extra batteries, a two-way charging hub, and RC-N3 remote.

Another first for DJI is the inclusion of voice control with the Neo. Users can simply say "Hey Fly" to wake the Neo and speak a series of voice commands into a mobile device using the DJI Fly app to control it. More traditional options are also available, such as the RC-N3 controller, RC Motion 3, or FPV Remote Controller 3.

While made for beginners, DJI equipped the Neo with features to achieve professional results. RockSteady and Horizon Balancing compensate for the Neo's small size, reducing shake and correcting for horizon tilt, ultimately producing ultra-stabilized footage that's ready to share online. Even complex maneuvers are possible with six pre-programmed QuickShots flight paths, and pilots can use Smart Tracking and DirectionTrack to pull off AI-based subject tracking shots.

The standard Neo and Neo Fly More Combo are joined by essential accessories to enhance the flying experience. Users can create a kit with Neo intelligent flight batteries, a two-way charging hub, RC-N3 remote control, extra propellers guards, and spare propellers.

DJI Neo Drone First look

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BNfqx0MrJnA

Learn More about the DJI Neo Drone at Explora Blog

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/video/news/dji-announces-the-neo-drone

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable product experts and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 50 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo Electronics and camera store, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With thousands of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

The B&H Payboo Credit Card offers the industry's best instant savings and special financing, subject to credit approval. Visit B&H's Payboo Page to learn more and apply.

Contact Information

Geoffrey Ngai

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

SOURCE B&H Photo