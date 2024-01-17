DJI Unveils the DJI Mic 2 Wireless Systems; YouTube Hands On First Look Video at B&H

Pro Audio News: DJI announces the second generation of its wireless microphone system with updated transmitter units.

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is pleased to announce the DJI Mic 2 wireless microphone systems. Following the success of its initial wireless microphone release, DJI has come back to the audio sphere with the Mic 2, a second-generation iteration of the trusty DJI Mic. Available in single-person and 2-person configurations, the Mic 2 has upgraded features to heighten your audio recording quality in mobile journalism and content creation applications.

First Look You Tube Video on DJI Mic 2 Wireless Mic
DJI MIC 2 Wireless System Now in Stock at B&H
The Mic 2 maintains its predecessor's 820' transmission distance and 14-hour internal recording capacity, making it suitable for more demanding journalistic endeavors in outdoor spaces. The main components of the Mic 2 upgrade are the new transmitter units, which feature a sleek redesign available in two colorways and onboard recording capabilities. 8GB of internal storage can retain up to 14 hours of recorded 24-bit audio at 48 kHz. Record audio independently or combine the two transmitters into a single track thanks to stereo mode for flexible post-production.

DJI Mic 2 2-Person Compact Digital Wireless Microphone System/Recorder for Camera & Smartphone https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1800665-REG/dji_cp_rn_00000325_01_dji_mic_2_2.html

Key Features

  • 2-Person Interviews, Videos, Streaming
  • Connects to Cameras, iOS/Android Devices
  • 2 x Clip-On Transmitter/Recorder Mics
  • Compact Dual-Channel Receiver
  • Intelligent Noise Cancelling
  • Records 14 Hours of Audio
  • 32-Bit Float Internal Recording
  • Bright OLED Display, Headphone Out
  • Built-In Rechargeable Batteries
  • Up to 820' Wireless Range

Both 2.4 GHz digital and Bluetooth connectivity allow the transmitters to communicate with the Mic 2 dual-channel receiver or even DJI Osmo Pocket 3 or Action 4 camera. Toggle 32-bit float audio recording with the DJI Mimo app for a high dynamic range in complex sound environments. The app unlocks remote control of the transmitter units to engage functions like intelligent noise cancelling during video recording with compatible devices. Attach the transmitters to your talent via integrated back clips or the included clip magnets.

Other familiar features of the Mic 2 include safety track recording and various audio adapters for wide device compatibility. Insert the Lightning or USB-C adapter into the expansion port at the bottom of the receiver unit to connect with your smartphone device. A 3.5mm TRS cable connects to select DSLR or mirrorless camera models and supports automatic power on/off in sync with your connected camera. The Mic 2 receiver has an expanded 1.1" OLED touchscreen and added control dial. Adjust volume, gain, and channel settings for environment-specific configurations. An internal motor sends haptic feedback during key operations for intuitive control.

New Mic 2-specific accessories add to this exciting release—a lavalier microphone and a charging case. The lav inserts into the 3.5mm TRS port on your transmitter and has an integrated mic clip for low-profile recording. The charging case fits all the components included in the 2-person system configuration, expanding its runtime to 18 hours, for all-day productions. Recharge it all in just 2 hours and 40 minutes.

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/pro-audio/dji-unveils-the-dji-mic-2-wireless-systems

https://youtu.be/2r8SJb6k2iQ

