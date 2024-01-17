DJI Unveils the DJI Mic 2 Wireless Systems; YouTube Hands On First Look Video at B&H

Pro Audio News: DJI announces the second generation of its wireless microphone system with updated transmitter units.

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is pleased to announce the DJI Mic 2 wireless microphone systems. Following the success of its initial wireless microphone release, DJI has come back to the audio sphere with the Mic 2, a second-generation iteration of the trusty DJI Mic. Available in single-person and 2-person configurations, the Mic 2 has upgraded features to heighten your audio recording quality in mobile journalism and content creation applications.

First Look You Tube Video on DJI Mic 2 Wireless Mic DJI MIC 2 Wireless System Now in Stock at B&H

The Mic 2 maintains its predecessor's 820' transmission distance and 14-hour internal recording capacity, making it suitable for more demanding journalistic endeavors in outdoor spaces. The main components of the Mic 2 upgrade are the new transmitter units, which feature a sleek redesign available in two colorways and onboard recording capabilities. 8GB of internal storage can retain up to 14 hours of recorded 24-bit audio at 48 kHz. Record audio independently or combine the two transmitters into a single track thanks to stereo mode for flexible post-production.

DJI Mic 2 2-Person Compact Digital Wireless Microphone System/Recorder for Camera & Smartphone https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1800665-REG/dji_cp_rn_00000325_01_dji_mic_2_2.html

Key Features

2-Person Interviews, Videos, Streaming

Connects to Cameras, iOS/Android Devices

2 x Clip-On Transmitter/Recorder Mics

Compact Dual-Channel Receiver

Intelligent Noise Cancelling

Records 14 Hours of Audio

32-Bit Float Internal Recording

Bright OLED Display, Headphone Out

Built-In Rechargeable Batteries

Up to 820' Wireless Range

Both 2.4 GHz digital and Bluetooth connectivity allow the transmitters to communicate with the Mic 2 dual-channel receiver or even DJI Osmo Pocket 3 or Action 4 camera. Toggle 32-bit float audio recording with the DJI Mimo app for a high dynamic range in complex sound environments. The app unlocks remote control of the transmitter units to engage functions like intelligent noise cancelling during video recording with compatible devices. Attach the transmitters to your talent via integrated back clips or the included clip magnets.

Other familiar features of the Mic 2 include safety track recording and various audio adapters for wide device compatibility. Insert the Lightning or USB-C adapter into the expansion port at the bottom of the receiver unit to connect with your smartphone device. A 3.5mm TRS cable connects to select DSLR or mirrorless camera models and supports automatic power on/off in sync with your connected camera. The Mic 2 receiver has an expanded 1.1" OLED touchscreen and added control dial. Adjust volume, gain, and channel settings for environment-specific configurations. An internal motor sends haptic feedback during key operations for intuitive control.

New Mic 2-specific accessories add to this exciting release—a lavalier microphone and a charging case. The lav inserts into the 3.5mm TRS port on your transmitter and has an integrated mic clip for low-profile recording. The charging case fits all the components included in the 2-person system configuration, expanding its runtime to 18 hours, for all-day productions. Recharge it all in just 2 hours and 40 minutes.

Learn more about DJI Mic 2 Wireless System at Explora

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/pro-audio/dji-unveils-the-dji-mic-2-wireless-systems

You Tube First Look on DJI Mic 2 Wireless

https://youtu.be/2r8SJb6k2iQ

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 45 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contact Information

Henry Posner

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

SOURCE B&H Photo