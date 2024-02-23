Djinn Technologies Ltd. Acquires Volumetric Video Tech Pioneer, EF EVE

New technology cuts the time by 50% and the cost by up to 80% to generate real-time, real-life avatars, digital twins, medical education apps, immersive training simulations, architectural and product visualization, brand experiences, games, and 3D video for entertainment all with depth and motion.

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Djinn Technologies Ltd announced today the successful acquisition of EF EVE Ltd., a pioneer in consumer-friendly volumetric and spatial capture software. Djinn is an Akuma Engineering Ltd. company developing advanced volumetric and spatial camera sensor and scanning technologies. The acquisition includes all assets, patents, and intellectual property of EF EVE Ltd.

The EF EVE Volumetrics Platform will become SpatialScan3D. The new software includes proprietary intelligent markerless camera sync, which saves users both time and money. The patented lossless spatial data compression technology delivers industry-leading video quality.

EF EVE Ltd. was founded in 2013 by Agnis Stelingis and was based in the United Kingdom and Lithuania. The firm was known for its proprietary algorithms that enabled high-quality volumetric and spatial video capture and live streaming using affordable sensors. Their lossless compression codec made streaming 3D content on mobile devices a "near-reality" experience.

The software can calibrate from 6 to 10 or more sensors within seconds. This feature is driving industry leadership status in volumetric and spatial video solutions.

Djinn will offer two platforms for distribution, and new functionality for sharing spatial video on the web. SpatialScan3D SaaS (Spatial-as-a-Service) is for consumers and businesses. SpatialScan3D Arcadia (S3D Arc) is for enterprise, military and academia. S3D Arc features native quantum-resistant end-to-end encryption, mobile, and native ISO/SoC2 compliance. It will be available as a service or self-hosted on location. Both virtual and augmented reality environments (AR & VR) will be fully supported.

Until now, high costs and technical barriers means volumetric video has been reserved for large groups with big teams and deep pockets who can afford thousands of dollars per minute of video produced. Djinn's disruptive approach maintains quality and can be delivered using a mobile rig at a fraction of the cost.

"EF EVE's ground-breaking technology in volumetric video capture and distribution complements our existing proprietary technologies simplifying real-time volumetric capture, allowing us to offer a broader range of innovative solutions to consumers and our clients. The acquisition of EF EVE Ltd. marks a significant milestone for Djinn Technologies as we expand our footprint in the realm of innovative software solutions, and I am proud that we can provide a new home for one of the original pioneers of the space," said JB Benjamin, CEO of Djinn Technologies Ltd. and Founder of Akuma Engineering Ltd. the holding company for Djinn.

This strategic acquisition will enable Djinn Technologies Ltd. to leverage EF EVE's proprietary advancements in volumetric video technology, enhancing its product offerings and accelerating its growth in the 3D scanning, capture, and streaming sectors. The integration of EF EVE's technology will bolster Djinn Technologies' capabilities by delivering comprehensive, advanced solutions in volumetric scanning, streaming and end-to-end virtual video production.

"Handing the reins over to JB and Djinn Technologies is a momentous step for us at EF EVE," stated Agnis Stelingis, Founder of EF EVE Ltd. "We are excited to see our baby in the hands of someone who not only understands and respects the product and technologies but is also still incredibly inspired and passionate about this space even after all these years."

About Akuma Engineering

Djinn Technologies Ltd. is part of a group of companies owned by Akuma Engineering Ltd., which also includes Kryotech Ltd. Kryotech Ltd. specializes in advanced cryptography, encryption, and artificial intelligence. They are the company behind the world's first post-quantum end-to-end encrypted messaging app, Vox Messenger. They also built a low cost, high value, secure crypto wallet called Vox Crypto. With over 80,000 users in over 100 countries Vox Messenger is uncompromising in its approach to user privacy and protection. Akuma Engineering Ltd. is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Djinn Technologies

Djinn Technologies Ltd., incorporated in February 2022, is committed to innovating the volumetric and spatial 3D scanning, capture and streaming space. Djinn will be incorporating the EF EVE software and technologies into their own proprietary software application SpatialScan3D. Customers of EF EVE will receive support and assistance at [email protected] or https://spatialscan3d.freshdesk.com/support/login. SpatialScan3D proprietary technologies decrease the time it takes to generate real-time, real-life avatars, including depth and motion detection. Djinn Technologies is based in Coventry, Warwickshire, UK.

