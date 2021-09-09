DJ/Producer Sasha To Release First Digital Blockchain Art Collection: LUZoSCURA

Sasha is no stranger to experimental technology, especially as it pertains to increased creative freedom and acceleration of connection with his community. It is a natural progression to extend his recently announced new phase into the emerging world of NFTs and blockchain. This eponymous playlist turned compilation has now grown further into an NFT collection; a true journey through the creative awe that SASHA has emulated throughout his career. What was once primarily carried through sound, now comes to life in a visual medium. The collection was created in collaboration with Drew Geraci, an artisan of imagery specialized in astonishing timelapses.

"HNDI was one of our favourite pieces from the LUZoSCURA sessions last year. We always talked about doing a crazy ambient version due to the parts being so interesting. When the idea of doing an NFT came up, it seemed like the perfect time. We stretched the original track, minus the drums, using Meta Synth. It went from being a 7 minute track to something that lasted over 30 minutes. All the elements took on a very psychedelic feel when stretched. Vocals that lasted merely seconds in the original version, ended up being a couple of minutes long. The fun part was then piecing it back together into something that you could tell was Hndi, but in a completely different context." - Sasha

Sasha wanted to create a full experience for the fans and collectors, meaning beyond the visual and audio components. There is additional unlockable content that will accompany each piece from the collection. These will include; guestlist to a Sasha show, a virtual meet & greet with Sasha, and a set of four LUZoSCURA digital prints that will be physically signed by Sasha.

"Sasha has been one of the biggest names in electronic music since the inception of the industry. This opportunity to manage his NFTs and enter the next chapter of technology we're all experiencing together has felt like a natural progression into the future of entertainment. We're excited to continue contributing to his metaverse journey."- Dean Wilson CEO of SEVEN20

Fans and collectors alike should know this is only the beginning of Sasha's story in the NFT space; there are many new ideas on the horizon for his journey through the metaverse.

Collection Info:

4 NFTs - put together to unlock a full experience

1) Timed open edition

2) 50/50

3) 20/20

4) 3/3

The first NFT to be released to fans only and will be a timed open edition. This piece will act as the key to unlock additional experiences and content.

Unlockable Content What you need to collect Guestlist to a Sasha show Part H + Part N Virtual meet and greet with Sasha Part H + Part D Guestlist, virtual meet and greet, set of 4 personally dedicated and signed prints Part H + Part N + Part D + Part I

About Sasha

Grammy Award nominee, four times International Dance Music Award winner, four times DJ Mag Award winner, frequent cover star, acclaimed live artist, SASHA is a man who needs no introduction. His already prosperous career is burgeoning exponentially, as is the range of his achievements: mixing fabric 99; tracks released on Kompakt and Watergate; his superb Scene Delete compilation (Late Night Tales); record sell-out REFRACTED live shows; legendary All Night Long sets, world tours and sold out label showcases. The ultimate timeless artist, Sasha is still enlisting new fans worldwide and appealing to each coming generation.

Since 2011, he's carved out a new path for his celebrated Last Night On Earth imprint. An essential hub for fresh, inspiring talent and revered, long-established figures, original works have come from Hot Chip, dubspeeka, Ejeca, Maribou State, BAILE, Timanti, La Fleur and Dart, with stand-out remixes coming from Radio Slave, Nicole Moudaber and Brame & Hamo, and in 2020 Sasha collaborated with and invited Artche, Polymod and Franky Wah to make their debuts on the label. Celebrating its tenth anniversary this year and approaching 150 releases, stellar releases are incoming from Qrion, Spencer Brown and Third Son, as well as a very special release toward the end of the year.

Label showcases have further propelled LNOE's sound global-wide, from fabric's dancefloor to Berlin's Watergate, Mexican festival Esto Es Tulum and Amsterdam's ADE. A collaboration with sustainable fashion marketplace Everpress saw LNOE expand with a limited-edition clothing line, with all pieces being made from 100% organic cotton and waste-free.

In Sasha's REFRACTED:LIVE shows, he performed live, accompanied by strings, live vocals and guest musicians. Material included his Scene Delete album and seminal tracks from his back catalogue re-imagined as an original score, alongside new material composed with the live setting in mind. An overwhelming response to his debut shows at London's Barbican led to more dates, with the reception being phenomenal.

What's more, his fervor for connecting with crowds globalwide has him launching residencies across Ibiza's hallowed dancefloors from Space to Ushuaïa, Ushuaïa Tower, and most recently leading Privilege's revival with the RESISTANCE events, as well as engaging huge crowds at festivals Glastonbury, Coachella, Electric Daisy Carnival, The BPM Festival, Sziget, Loveland, Ultra Music and many more.

Coming into 2021 energised for the year ahead, Sasha is excited to release new material, including tracks that come as part of LUZoSCURA, a compilation project that's set to signal the next phase of his storied career. Evolved from the eponymous playlist, the adventurous compilation offers electronica, ambient, techno and breaks from newly-discovered emerging talent, as well as eminent artists. LUZoSCURA began on Spotify, with the playlist featuring music sent to Sasha which didn't meet the pace of his club sets nor suit LNOE.

About Drew Geraci

Andrew 'Drew' Geraci is a passionate and award-winning photographer/cinematographer who has been in the media industry for over 15 years. At 17, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served as a Mass Communication specialist. During his time in the Navy, he was deployed to aircraft carriers, exotic overseas locations, and traveled the globe documenting military activities. After nearly a decade of service, he hung up his uniform and signed on as Senior Multimedia Producer for the Washington Times in Washington, DC. His role as a visual storyteller and leader would eventually lead him to create his own business which he currently operates and owns - District 7 Media .

Drew has an affinity for creating brilliantly colored and high-impact HDR motion-controlled time-lapse, aerial, high-speed photography and video productions. His notoriety rose when he landed a job working with David Fincher to create the now-iconic House of Cards opening credits for Netflix and has also worked with Steven Spielberg creating his title/credit sequence for 2021's West Side Story (to be released in December). His work has appeared in theatrical releases, TV shows and advertisement campaigns produced by HBO, Sony, Netflix, Showtime, Redbull, Apple, Nike, Discovery Channel, Cartier and more.

About LGND

LGND is a digital-arts platform built by artists, for artists, with a core mission to provide members the simplest and most secure way to purchase NFT art online. LGND enables artists to integrate their work into the NFT market on their own terms, reach a larger audience, and secure their digital legacy through eco-conscious blockchain technology. As a platform and a community, LGND focuses on artist empowerment, sustainability, and technical innovation to provide best- in-category service and opportunities for creators and their fans alike. YOU are LGND.

About SEVEN20

SEVEN20 is a technology and entertainment company and was originally founded in 2018 by CEO Dean Wilson to overturn the traditional music management model in favor of a partnership-based approach that fully empowers artists. In the time since, the company has adopted even bigger goals through the freedom of the blockchain. SEVEN20 seeks to push the entire music and entertainment industry forward with new IP and equity deals only possible with this blockchain technology.

SEVEN20 opened by establishing its own publishing company and followed by building several specialty labels under Wilson's creative direction. Now, the company has entered partnerships with multiple blockchain DSPs including Audius and Emanate who seek to transform the way music is distributed and commodified. Wilson sees these systems as a way of unshackling artists from the burdens of traditional platforms and democratizing distribution for everyone.

