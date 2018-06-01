DK Eyewitness Travel Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Guide Relaunch

Travel Publishing Director Georgina Dee said, "We have conducted extensive consumer research into the travel guide market, looking at what people buy, why, and how. It's great to hear that people still see the value in printed travel guides. We know that flicking through a travel guide can, for many people, be the start of their trip, the first point where they begin to get excited—what a privilege to be a part of that."

The guidebooks have completely new photography throughout, while keeping the much-loved hand-drawn illustrations DK Eyewitness is known for. The maps are bigger and better than ever before and the interiors have been reformatted to cover these four key themes: Inspire, Plan, Discover, and Experience.

INSPIRE : Features aspirational images and bucket list ideas to inspire the perfect trip.

: Features aspirational images and bucket list ideas to inspire the perfect trip. PLAN: Provides pages of expert advice, clear maps, diverse itineraries, and essential information, clearly laid out and accessible to travelers.

Provides pages of expert advice, clear maps, diverse itineraries, and essential information, clearly laid out and accessible to travelers. DISCOVER : Highlights the best places to see, eat, drink, and do, and includes insider tips and local knowledge for a truly authentic experience.

: Highlights the best places to see, eat, drink, and do, and includes insider tips and local knowledge for a truly authentic experience. EXPERIENCE: Covers the destination's must-see sights and hidden corners.

A series of ten bestselling guides, including such destinations as Amsterdam, Ireland, Italy, Prague, and Washington, DC, will be published in the new livery and available in the US on October 2, 2018. Forty-four more guides will be published in the new look throughout 2019.

DK was founded in London in 1974 and is the world's leading illustrated reference publisher and part of Penguin Random House. DK publishes highly visual, photographic nonfiction for adults and children. DK produces content for consumers in over 100 countries and over 60 languages, with offices in the UK, India, US, Germany, China, Canada, Spain, and Australia. www.dk.com

