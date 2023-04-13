DALLAS, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DKBinnovative, a leading managed IT and cyber defense firm in Dallas, Texas, is pleased to announce the appointment of Zibeon "ZB" Serrato as its Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). Serrato will lead DKB's growth by aligning and strengthening its offerings with the needs of clients.

DKB Welcomes Zibeon Serrato as Chief Strategy Officer

With over 15 years of experience in the MSP/MSSP industry, Serrato brings a wealth of expertise to DKBinnovative. His exceptional technical and security background, coupled with his business acumen, has made him a natural innovator in developing solutions to meet the security requirements of highly regulated industries. His ability to simplify the complex and his natural leadership style has allowed him to create high-performing teams to achieve exceptional goals.

"We are thrilled to welcome ZB to DKBinnovative," said Keith Barthold, CEO of DKBinnovative. "He's got a rock-solid history of strong leadership and technical know-how. His MSP experience is off the charts, and he is a great fit with our team. We're pumped to have him on board as we continue to deliver top-notch service to our clients."

As CSO, Serrato will oversee Security Operations and Centralized Services while collaborating with Service Delivery, Sales, and Marketing to refine market fit and execute a go-to-market strategy.

Serrato stated, "I am excited to join DKB and help develop the solutions our clients need and expect from a trusted advisor. DKB's values-based mission exemplifies the type of organization that is beyond just a technology provider and elevates to be a proactive and trusted solution provider. The future for DKB is bright, and the sky's the limit!"

DKBinnovative is an award-winning managed IT and cyber defense firm that has been serving clients in Dallas, Texas, and beyond for over a decade. The company's focus on client success and its commitment to delivering exceptional service has made it a trusted partner for businesses across industries. With Serrato as CSO, DKBinnovative is poised to continue its growth and expand its offerings to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

