DKBinnovative Celebrates 7th Year on Inc. 5000

Technology and Cybersecurity Provider Earns Prestigious Ranking, Achieving Remarkable 115% Revenue Growth.

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. recently revealed that DKBinnovative, a technology and cybersecurity managed services provider, has made the distinguished Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This is DKB's seventh consecutive year on the list. With a three-year revenue growth of 115%, they ranked #3994 in the nation and #179 in Texas.

"It's becoming quite the tradition for us to find our name on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list," remarked Keith Barthold, CEO and Founder of DKBinnovative. "Seven years is more than just a feather in our cap; it's a testament to the unwavering dedication of our fantastic team to excellence and innovation. We are beyond grateful for our clients' and partners' trust and support, which has been instrumental in our journey. As we celebrate this milestone, we're more committed than ever to push the boundaries and strive for even greater heights. Our vision for the future includes expanding our services to better serve our clients and exploring new horizons in technology. Cheers to more years of growth, innovation, and shared success!"

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. This year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000 — with the fast growth that it requires — is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

In addition to this placement, DKBinnovative has previously appeared on the MSPmentor 501 list of the world's top managed services providers; MSSP Alert 250 as a leading worldwide security provider; and the CRN MSP Security list of top 100 managed security firms in North America. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found here.

About DKBinnovative

DKBinnovative is an award-winning managed IT and cyber defense firm based in Dallas, Texas. Founded in 2004, DKB provides secure and reliable cybersecurity and IT solutions for productivity-focused small and medium-sized businesses.

Chaos and hidden risk — particularly today's cybersecurity threats — keep many companies perilously on the edge of failure. DKB's world-class framework puts business leaders back in command with a new level of transparency, superior guidance, and radically different control over technology.

About Inc. 5000

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches over 50 million people across various channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced yearly since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

