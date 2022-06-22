DKBinnovative Ranked on Channel Futures 2022 MSP 501--Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List of Managed Service Providers Worldwide

Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry's Best-in-Class Businesses Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation

FRISCO, Texas , June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DKBinnovative has been named one of the world's premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2022 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.

For the sixth year in a row, DKB has been selected as one of the technology industry's top-performing providers of managed services by the editors of Channel Futures. For the past 16 years, managed service providers (MSPs) from around the globe have submitted applications to be included in this prestigious and definitive listing. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth opportunities, innovation, technology solutions supported, and company and customer demographics.

MSPs that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures. It ranks applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue, and operational efficiency.

"DKBinnovative is excited to have made the MSP 501 list for six consecutive years. We are always striving to offer our clients an award-winning IT experience," said Keith Barthold, CEO, and founder of DKBinnovative. "We are always looking for ways to proactively improve IT and help protect businesses against cyberattacks."

Since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking into a vibrant group of innovators focused on high levels of customer satisfaction at small, medium, and large organizations in the public and private sectors. Today, many of their services and technology offerings focus on growing customer needs in cloud, security, collaboration, and support of hybrid workforces.

"The 2022 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners are the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today," said Allison Francis, senior news editor for Channel Futures. "The 501 has truly evolved with the MSP market, as showcased by this year's winners. This is also the fifth consecutive year of application pool growth, making this year's list one of the best on record."

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2022 winners, and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of the managed services sector," said Kelly Danziger, general manager of Informa Tech Channels. "These providers are most certainly driving a new wave of innovation in the industry and are demonstrating a commitment to moving the MSP and entire channel forward."

About DKBinnovative

DKBinnovative is an award-winning managed IT and cyber defense firm based in Dallas, Texas. Founded in 2004, DKB provides secure and reliable compliance, cybersecurity, and IT solutions for global, productivity-focused small and medium-sized businesses. DKB's world-class framework puts business leaders back in command with a new level of transparency, superior guidance, and radically different control over technology.

