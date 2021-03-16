DKBinnovative Ranks 143 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in Texas

FRISCO, Texas, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that DKBinnovative is No. 143 on its second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Texas list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Texas-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Texas economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

"We are grateful for this recognition from Inc. and feel blessed to continue to grow, especially during a year that was difficult for so many," said Keith Barthold, founder and CEO of DKBinnovative. "I credit the hard work and loyalty of our team who diligently delivered crucial services to our customers under challenging circumstances."

The 250 companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in Texas. Between 2017 and 2019, these private companies had an average growth rate of 210% and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 44,000 people and added more than $9 billion to the Texas economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Texas, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/texas.

"This list proves the power of companies in Texas no matter the industry," said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."

The 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $1 million. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

DKBinnovative provides reliable and highly secure managed IT solutions that simply work—and accelerate your business. With a special emphasis on cybersecurity and compliance, they accelerate workforce productivity through a proven proprietary process, guaranteed to deliver measurable end-results most organizations have never experienced. DKBinnovative is currently seeking strategic acquisition opportunities. Learn more at www.dkbinnovative.com.

