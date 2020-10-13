DKBinnovative Wins 2020 Infosec Inspire Security Awareness Award

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DKBinnovative was named as a Big Phish Award Winner at the 2020 Infosec Inspire Security Awareness Awards. The Big Phish Award recognizes companies with the most advanced phishing training programs. According to Infosec, award-winning programs harness the most powerful tools of persuasion — customization, impersonation and urgency — to teach employees how to avoid even the most devious phishing attacks.

This recognition is a culmination of DKBinnovative's efforts to enact a best-in-class cybersecurity training program for its clients, as well as its employees.

"We have to be the very embodiment of security," said Calvin Fuller, director of information security and security operations at DKBinnovative. "This is what we stand for at DKBinnovative. MSSPs are a big target for attackers because if the dominoes fall, then clients can potentially fall as well because we have access to their environments. Making sure our own house is secure is fundamental."

A June 2020 report from the U.S. Secret Service warned that MSPs (managed services providers) are increasingly targeted by cybercriminals precisely because a successful attack can infect many businesses at once. Phishing attacks account for 80% of reported cybersecurity incidents, according to Verizon's 2019 Data Breach Investigations Report.

"I commend Calvin and the whole DKBinnovative team for establishing a first-rate training program that will help keep our clients more secure," said Keith Barthold, CEO of DKBinnovative. "We must continuously improve our training programs to stay ahead of cybercriminals — we thank Infosec for helping us do just that."

The award was announced during the Inspire Awards ceremony held Sept. 22 during the Infosec Inspire Cyber Skills Virtual Summit. The only event of its kind, Inspire is hyper-focused on the human side of security — equipping cybersecurity leaders with knowledge and insights to develop employee cyber skills, forge their organization's security culture and make a lasting impact.

About DKBinnovative

DKBinnovative provides reliable and highly secure managed IT solutions that simply work — and accelerate your business. With a special emphasis on cybersecurity and compliance, we accelerate workforce productivity through a proven proprietary process, guaranteed to deliver measurable end-results most organizations have never experienced. With DKBinnovative as your IT partner, you can focus on core objectives and the clients or patients you serve, while we work tirelessly to improve your IT every single day. DKBinnovative is currently seeking strategic acquisition opportunities.

In 2020, DKBinnovative was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, ranked by Inc. Magazine to its inaugural list of fastest-growing private companies in Texas (ranking #179), listed by CRN to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category, and by Channel Futures to its MSP 501 class.

Learn more at www.dkbinnovative.com.

SOURCE DKBinnovative

