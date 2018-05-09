DKBinnovative's Keith Barthold and Randy Haba Present at 2018 Southwest ACA Conference & Expo

DALLAS, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Keith Barthold, president and CEO of DKBinnovative (DKB), a Dallas-based managed security service provider, delivered one of the featured presentations at this month's Southwest ACA Conference & Expo, hosted by the America Collectors Association of Texas. The three-day event is being held at the Renaissance Dallas Richardson Hotel from May 7-9.

"I was excited to speak to ACA attendees this year, particularly because DKB spends a great amount of our intellectual capital addressing the growing threat of cybersecurity breaches and attacks and how to make companies safer, more secure and more productive," said Barthold. "Some of the things we discussed are solutions that companies can implement and experience the benefit from immediately."

Barthold discussed the current state of cybersecurity and the risks it poses to the collections industry and featured recent headlines on breaches, fines and phishing. He was also joined on a panel with Barbara Folts of Hospital Receivables Service Inc. and Mike Ryalls of RGS Financial Inc.

"As a billing and collection company who provides services to hospitals and medical providers, we deal with PHI and confidential patient information on a daily basis," Folts said. "It is critical that we have the utmost confidence in our cybersecurity infrastructure because our clients depend on us to be HIPAA-compliant to make sure that all the data that we receive, transfer or store is kept completely secure."

Randy Haba, DKB's vCIO, led the breakout session "Getting Past the Smoke & Mirrors," where he discussed the processes that lead to a fuller knowledge and transparency in the standard corporate IT environment, particularly regarding cybersecurity.

In addition, DKB is hosting a booth where it is offering complimentary dark web scans for attendees through Wednesday, May 9.

"I applaud ACA and its members for keeping informed on cyber threats and cybersecurity," said Barthold. "We all need to give these issues the attention they demand or we'll be paying the grave consequences down the road."

