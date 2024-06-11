DKC Lending Announces New Construction Loan Product

Florida Market Leader Fills Conventional Lending Gap

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DKC Lending (DKC) announces the availability of its new construction loan product for real estate investors building residential homes. As one of the few hard money lenders in Florida offering construction financing, new construction loans with up to 100% financing from DKC are short-term loans designed to finance the construction of a single-family home or multi-family residential asset.

DKC Lending

DKC's customizable loans allow financing for experienced builders during the construction process, where borrowers pledge the land as collateral and receive financing for the construction. Builders can typically close on a new construction loan with DKC once construction plans have been approved, permits have been issued, materials have been ordered, and the project has commenced.

An interest-only new construction loan from DKC typically has a loan term of 12 months, with up to seven draws, allowing builders time to complete the construction process. DKC's new construction loans offer a streamlined application process, competitive rates, reasonable origination fees, and fast funding, ensuring builders can start construction without delays.

"Our loan consultants can efficiently guide borrowers through the application process to ensure a timely funding and closing experience," said Caleb Delgado, Chief Sales Officer and Co-Founder. "We are an experienced builder, developer, and lender that fills the commercial banking new construction loan gap in today's ever-changing lending environment," said David Clemens, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder.

DKC Lending is a hard money lender for real estate investors in Florida and select markets nationwide. As direct to lender, DKC offers customized, personalized, and efficient loan consultation services and funding for new construction, refinance, fix and lease, and fix and lease loans. DKC's real estate construction, development, and lending experience provide borrowers with a unique collaboration on every loan, including review of deal analytics, construction budgets, and deal viability.

