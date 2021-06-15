DKM Risk Advisors President Lisa Muroff to be Honored by Friends of Rebecca Seawright at 6th Annual Women's Leadership Awards

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- President and Founder of DKM Risk Advisors, Lisa Muroff, will be honored as a Woman of Distinction at the Virtual 6th Annual Women's Leadership Awards on June 17th. Hosted by Friends of Assemblymember Rebecca Seawright, who is a Champion and Advocate for Women in Business for the public and private sector.

Lisa joins the 2020 and 2021 awards recipients in a virtual reception Honoring Women with Power and Purpose.

Woman of Distinction: the Virtual 6th Annual Women's Leadership Awards on June 17th. Hosted by Friends of Assemblymember Rebecca Seawright Lisa Decina-Muroff, began her career in the Insurance industry in 1985 working for National and Regional companies. In 1999 she started DKM Risk Advisors as Long Island based Insurance and Risk Management Company. The cornerstone of her company is working with Women Owned and Diverse Businesses in all Verticals, through Insurance and Risk Management, helping change the way business is done in our communities for a better future.

"I am humbled and grateful to Rebecca Seawright," Lisa says, "and I would like to ask my valued clients and colleagues to share in celebrating this honor with me as a Sponsor, Co-Chair, Host, Supporter or a Friend."

Her experience and commitment to excellence as well as her professional designations make her a coverage expert in the Insurance industry on New York Construction matters and Labor Law requirements.

DKM Risk Advisors is a New York State and City Certified WBE (Women Owned Business) and DBE (Disadvantaged Business Enterprise).

Mrs. Decina-Muroff has received her "CRIS", Certified Construction Risk Insurance Specialist, "CPIA" Certified Professional Insurance Agent, "CIC" Certified Insurance Counselor Designation and her Management and Advanced Leadership from Yale School of Management Professional Studies.

