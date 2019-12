DKNY LAUNCHES EXCLUSIVE BIG APPLE HOODIE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH GLOBAL SUPERSTAR HALSEY TO BENEFIT HOMELESS YOUTH IN AMERICA

AS HALSEY IS ACUTELY TUNED TO THE HARD ROADS FACED BY HOMELESS YOUTH IN AMERICA, ALL PROCEEDS OF THIS SWEATSHIRT WILL BENEFIT A GROUP HALSEY BELIEVES IN – MY FRIEND'S PLACE – WHICH FOR 31+ YEARS HAS BEEN ASSISTING AND INSPIRING HOMELESS YOUTH TO BUILD SELF-SUFFICIENT LIVES. DKNY AND HALSEY ENCOURAGE EVERYONE TO GRAB THIS HOODIE AND DO GOOD THIS HOLIDAY SEASON.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CHECK OUT MYFRIENDSPLACE.ORG.

THE LIMITED-EDITION HOODIE RETAILS FOR $79. SHOP NOW AT DKNY.COM.

SOURCE DKNY

Related Links

http://www.dkny.com