DKNY STEPS UP TO THE PLATE WITH AN ICONIC BILLBOARD AT YANKEE STADIUM

DKNY has always had a connection and deep-rooted relationship with sports, with multiple past collaborations with the New York Yankees. G-III Apparel Group has a longstanding history of holding licensing agreements with MLB, the NHL, and the NFL.

"This unique partnership is part of DKNY's overall brand strategy to increase visibility across multiple media channels to a loyal and passionate audience," states Jeff Goldfarb, EVP at G-III Apparel Group. "DKNY has had a longstanding relationship with the New York Yankees, and having our presence back at Yankee Stadium in such a prominent location demonstrates the connection our brand has with the Yankees' iconic franchise and legacy."

"We are extremely excited to partner with DKNY this season," said Michael Tusiani, New York Yankees Senior Vice President of Partnerships. "DKNY is an iconic New York company, and having its logo prominently displayed in the outfield will provide its brand great exposure at Yankee Stadium throughout the year."

The DKNY billboard at Yankee Stadium will be visible beginning on Opening Day, Friday, April 5, 2024.

ABOUT G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (Nasdaq GS: GIII), a global leader in fashion with expertise in design, sourcing and marketing, owns and licenses a portfolio of over 30 preeminent brands. The Company is differentiated across unique brand propositions, product categories and consumer touch points. G-III owns ten iconic brands including, DKNY, Karl Lagerfeld, Donna Karan and Vilebrequin, and licenses over 20 brands, including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica, Halston and National Sports leagues, among others.

ABOUT THE NEW YORK YANKEES

Founded in 1903, the New York Yankees are the most successful and popular team in Major League Baseball history, having won 27 championships while appearing in 40 World Series. The club plays its home games at Yankee Stadium, which is one of New York City's most-frequented tourist destinations and home to numerous non-baseball events, including college football's Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. As a result of their on-field accomplishments and iconic interlocking "NY" logo, the Yankees are among the most recognized brands in the world.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Paula Rosado, [email protected]

SOURCE G-III Leather Fashions, Inc