DKNY Unveils Fall 2024 Campaign Featuring Kaia Gerber, Celebrating the Stories of New York City

This past spring, DKNY began a new chapter, channeling iconic American style inspired by the New York energy that keeps the brand timeless. Turning the page to Fall 2024, DKNY deepens its storytelling, exploring the city's endless capacity to inspire. From iconic classic literature to music from every genre, New York breathes creativity into every corner of culture. Such diversity of expression has become a catalyst for DKNY as it enters this next era.

"We are thrilled to have Kaia as the global face of DKNY for the second season. Her vibrant energy comes to life as our campaign ties back to the core values of the brand and resonates with our consumers while building more global visibility for the brand," says Jeff Goldfarb, EVP at G-III Apparel Group.

Captured by leading fashion photographer Mikael Jansson and styled by Alastair McKimm, the campaign images are set against the backdrop of New York City, while passages from iconic books that take place in the city play an ever-present role. Among the selection are quotes from "Just Kids" by Patti Smith, "The Great Gatsby" by F. Scott Fitzgerald, and "Bright Lights, Big City" by Jay McInerney. Jansson taps into these stories to arrive at a fresh vision of the collection, with Kaia asserting her unique and youthful allure. Beyond the fashion, Jansson uses the color palette to make an instant impression.

"Kaia personally is an avid reader and book lover, with a vibrant growing online community through her Book Club. The concept of the campaign was an inspiring opportunity to connect DKNY's love of all things New York with Kaia's love of literature in a pure authentic way," states Trey Laird, Founder and Chief Creative Officer at Team Laird.

Fall 2024 explores Kaia, New York, and the collection in a real, raw, and authentic light. With a global outlook rooted in New York's distinctive energy, DKNY infuses international influences with a contemporary edge, offering a fusion of timeless style and modern individuality that epitomizes the brand's iconic attitude and forward-thinking mindset. Empowering individuals who view the streets as their runway to boldly signal their unique style, each look can be endlessly remixed.

Featured throughout the campaign is DKNY's 35th anniversary collection, DKNY est. 1989, which reflects the enduring legacy of chic style that resonates from one generation to the next. Drawing inspiration from the archives, the DKNY est. 1989 collection delivers a cross-section of pieces that are at once recognizable and reimagined. From statement coats worn with a streetwear sensibility to cropped puffers paired with pleated skirts, the DKNY attitude plays out with heightened self-expression. Throughout, rebellious twists underscore the DKNY ethos and ignite inspiration among those discovering the brand all over again.

"As DKNY evolves, the Fall 2024 campaign marks a defining moment, reflecting the brand's commitment to creativity, authenticity, and accessibility. The campaign launches today on @DKNY social channels and globally through a diverse media mix of digital, print, premium outdoor, along with high caliber social/influencer partnerships," says Jacki Bouza, SVP, Global Marketing + Communications at G-III Apparel Group.

The Fall 2024 collection is available worldwide on DKNY.com and in select retailers.

Photographed by Mikael Jansson

Styled by Alastair McKimm

Creative Direction by Trey Laird

Hair by Shay Ashual

Make-up by Mark Carrasquillo

