DL Holdings (1709.HK) Launched Artificial Intelligence (AI) Family Office to Accelerate the Global Strategic Planning of AI Wealth Management

HONG KONG, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DL Holdings Group Limited ("DL Holdings" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", Stock Code: 1709.HK) issued a voluntary announcement on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange today, announcing that the Company officially launched the global artificial intelligence (AI) family office with a year of preparation, which would accelerate the global strategic planning of AI wealth management on top of the foundation of the existing digital family office.

With the rapid development and global industrial application of AI technology in recent years, the wealth management and asset management industries are also facing great opportunities and challenges. Traditional wealth management methods, asset allocation methods, valuation structure logic, and most importantly, customer needs are all constantly changing and developing in a non-linear manner.

In order to adapt to and lead the future development trend of family office wealth management, DL Holdings is building a decentralized AI platform based on large models and big data, which will become the underlying logic and new architecture for the future development of family office and the wealth management industry.

Andy Chen, Chairman of DL Holdings Group, stated, " The advancement of artificial intelligence is poised to revolutionize traditional family offices. Previously, family office services were exclusive to ultra-high net worth clients; however, in the era of artificial intelligence, individuals from all walks of life can now have their own family offices, enabling them to enhance their financial investment capabilities and strive towards self-improvement. Undoubtedly, artificial intelligence will spearhead the prevailing trend, and DL Holdings is committed to wholeheartedly embracing the opportunities and challenges presented by this technology."

DL Holdings established DL Institute For New Economic Research and digital family office this year, transforming the asset management business into a smart asset management and wealth inheritance platform supported by digital technology. On this basis, the Group has established the global AI business department, The AI family office system based on DL-GPT API are currently in the research and development stage and are nearing launch, and they are expected to become available in January 2024.

The presidents of China and the United States will convene in San Francisco, USA, to engage in discussions encompassing a wide range of bilateral and global subjects, including science and technology, economy, and education, between the two nations. DL Holdings has incorporated an AI technology company in Silicone Valley, US, with the goal being to forge a new ecosystem of AI wealth management, utilizing AI technology and blockchain technology to empower the continued philosophy of "Delivering Legacy" of the Group, giving everyone access to an AI steward that can learn and evolve independently, to truly possess their own family office, and command over their wealth and life.

About DL Holdings Group Limited (Stock Code: 1709.HK)

DL Holdings Group (1709.HK) is a Hong Kong-listed asset management and financial services platform with a core focus on investment banking business, covering securities trading, financial consulting, multi-strategy investment fund management, investment research, financial loans and other financial services. Its subsidiary, DL Securities, holds SFC licenses for Type 1 (securities trading), Type 4 (advising on securities) and Type 6 (advising on corporate financing) regulated activities. The Group's subsidiary, DL Capital, mainly provides asset management services, holding SFC licenses for Type 4 (advising on securities) and Type 9 (asset management) regulated activities. The Group's subsidiary, ONE Advisory, provides one-stop, bespoke and comprehensive global identity planning consulting services and solutions for high-net-worth individuals and families. The listed company also holds a Singapore RFMC fund license and a Cayman Islands SIBL fund license. The Group has established 18 limited partnership funds in Hong Kong, which mainly invest in private equity. The Group's subsidiary, Seazon Pacific, is committed to providing overall solutions for supply chain management.

