DL HOLDINGS (1709.HK): When Traditional Asset Management Encounters the 'Digital Family Office'

HONG KONG, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to the "Digital Family Office", it is often linked to the management of virtual assets, such as digital currencies. However, DL Holdings (1709.HK) aims to establish a genuine "Digital Family Office" that integrates big data, cloud computing, and blockchain technologies. DL Digital FO will gradually help the professional investment grade clients in the asset management category enjoy family office level investment services and favourable returns through the artificial intelligence investment advisory system. In this context, the term "digital" denotes intelligent, user-friendly, and customized financial technology, rather than limited to digital or virtual assets.

DL Holdings Group Limited ("DL Holdings" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", Stock Code: 1709.HK) recently announced the official upgrade of its subsidiary DL Asset Management to DL Digital Family Office ("DL Digital FO"), emphasizing that DL Holdings continues to expand its presence and exploration in the family office domain, following the acquisition of its multi-family office's entire equity business.

DL Digital FO will be complementary to the existing multi-family office business, with a coverage of professional investors above the entry level (US$1 million), providing them with basic family office diversified investment services and asset allocation services, and targeting potential clients in advance, so as to increase the number of clients and the total amount of assets under management. The star product of DL Asset Management, DL Flagship Strategy, has demonstrated strong performance in the past. However, it encounters a challenge in scaling up due to the need for advanced AI and technological hardware support for intelligent services in standardized products. In response, DL Holdings is resolute in upgrading asset management into a digital family office and allocating increased efforts to enhance the level and quality of AI intelligent services.

Andy Chen, Chairman of DL Holdings Group, stated, "The establishment of DL Digital FO will become the first new family office service platform to provide true 'three-in-one' - intelligent, customized and humanized, services in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. DL Digital FO will fully connect the well-established investment strategies and past performance of DL Asset Management with artificial intelligence and big data, lowering the investment threshold while providing effective risk control, maintaining high transparency and market agility, and escorting the preservation and enhancement of asset value of the clients.

DL Digital FO will be defined as a digital wealth manager for professional investors. DL Digital FO together with the Group's multi-family office, securities investment, global real estates and the newly established institute for new economic research, accelerates on the path of wealth management of rapid informatization development.

About DL Holdings Group Limited (Stock Code: 1709.HK)

DL Holdings Group (1709.HK) is a Hong Kong-listed asset management and financial services platform with a core focus on investment banking business, covering securities trading, financial consulting, multi-strategy investment fund management, investment research, financial loans and other financial services. Its subsidiary, DL Securities, holds SFC licenses for Type 1 (securities trading), Type 4 (advising on securities) and Type 6 (advising on corporate financing) regulated activities. The Group's subsidiary, DL Capital, mainly provides asset management services, holding SFC licenses for Type 4 (advising on securities) and Type 9 (asset management) regulated activities. The Group's subsidiary, ONE Advisory, provides one-stop, bespoke and comprehensive global identity planning consulting services and solutions for high-net-worth individuals and families. The listed company also holds a Singapore RFMC fund license and a Cayman Islands SIBL fund license. The Group has established 18 limited partnership funds in Hong Kong, which mainly invest in private equity. The Group's subsidiary, Seazon Pacific, is committed to providing overall solutions for supply chain management.

