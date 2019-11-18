DLA Piper advises AiCure in US$24.5 million Series C financing

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper is pleased to announce that AiCure, an advanced data analytics company that uses artificial intelligence to understand how people respond to treatment across clinical trials and patient care, chose the firm to represent AiCure in its US$24.5 million Series C financing.

The investment will enable AiCure to accelerate its leading-edge commercial, engineering, and research and development activities in order to advance its research-grade data insights for life science companies.

The DLA Piper team representing AiCure was led by partner Jeff Lehrer (Washington, DC), who co-heads the firm's Emerging Growth and Venture Capital practice, as well as associate Steve Ryan (Northern Virginia).

DLA Piper's Emerging Growth and Venture Capital practice includes more than 200 lawyers in the US who provide strategic counsel to emerging companies in high-growth industries, including biotech, manufacturing, communications, software and semiconductors. In 2018, the firm handled more than 800 venture capital financings totaling over US$11.3 billion.

