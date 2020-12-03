DLA Piper advises Analytical Graphics in its US$700 million sale to Ansys, Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented Analytical Graphics, Inc. (AGI), a developer of mission-driven modeling, simulation, testing and analysis software for aerospace and defense organizations, in its US$700 million sale to Ansys, Inc., the global leader and innovator of engineering simulation software.

"We were pleased to bring to bear our extensive technology M&A capabilities, as well as our experience advising clients in the government contracting, aerospace and defense industries, to assist AGI with its acquisition by Ansys," said Andrew Gilbert, the DLA Piper partner who led the firm's deal team.

"We have highly valued our relationship with DLA Piper over many years and greatly appreciate the guidance and counsel of the DLA team in this important transaction for AGI and our shareholders. The breadth, depth, intensity and stamina of their contributions were incredible," said Paul Graziani, Co-founder of AGI.

In addition to Gilbert (Short Hills), the DLA Piper team representing Analytical Graphics included partners Scott Cowan (Short Hills), Paolo Morante (New York), William Bartow (Philadelphia), Brad Jorgensen (Austin), Rita Patel (Washington, DC) and Cathryn Le Regulski (Northern Virginia); of counsel Sanjay Beri (Northern Virginia) and Nia Brown (Washington, DC); senior attorneys Praseeda Singh Nambiar (New York) and Christopher Stevenson (Silicon Valley); attorneys Tim Sharkey (Short Hills) and Elizabeth Beck (Chicago); and associates Michael Goldstein (Short Hills), Michael Bushey (Philadelphia), Zachary Nolan (Silicon Valley), Tiffany Nguyen (Northern Virginia) and Jason Veit (Chicago).

With more than 1,000 corporate lawyers globally, DLA Piper helps clients execute complex cross-border transactions seamlessly while supporting clients across all stages of development. The firm has been rated number one in global M&A volume for ten consecutive years, according to Mergermarket.

DLA Piper's global Technology sector lawyers work across practice areas and offices to support technology clients – from startups to fast-growing and mid-market businesses to mature global enterprises – doing business around the world. The firm's Aerospace, Defense and Government Services Transactional practice is made up of a cross-disciplinary, cross-border team that works efficiently and creatively to facilitate deals and bring value to government contractor clients. The firm's lawyers have in-depth knowledge of the industry and the issues that arise in government contractor M&A transactions, and they are experienced in representing both public and private, and US and non-US based, government contractors.

About DLA Piper

DLA Piper is a global law firm with lawyers located in more than 40 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, positioning us to help clients with their legal needs around the world. In certain jurisdictions, this information may be considered attorney advertising. dlapiper.com

SOURCE DLA Piper

Related Links

http://www.dlapiper.com

