DLA Piper advises AS Roma in its sale to The Friedkin Group for €591 million

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented AS Roma SPV, LLC, the majority shareholder of Italian soccer club AS Roma, in the sale of its controlling interest in the team and certain related assets to The Friedkin Group, Inc., in a transaction valued at €591 million.

"It was a privilege to represent AS Roma SPV in connection with its successful exit transaction," said Richard Rubano, the DLA Piper partner who led the firm's deal team. "The completion of this transaction – particularly during such unprecedented times – is a testament to the world-class organization built by Mr. Pallotta and his management team and demonstrates the resiliency of sports properties in the post-COVID world."

In addition to Rubano (New York), the DLA Piper team included lawyers from across the US, UK and Italy, and spanned multiple practice groups. Among others, the team included partners Peter White (New York), Mark Whitaker (Northern Virginia), Goffredo Guerra (Milan) and Francesco Aleandri (Milan), and of counsel Alexander Steinberg (New York). The team represented AS Roma SPV from the commencement of its sale process through successful closing and previously served as counsel to Roma and its affiliated entities on various strategic transactions (including various financing and stadium development projects).

With more than 1,000 corporate lawyers globally, DLA Piper helps clients execute complex cross-border transactions seamlessly while supporting clients across all stages of development. The firm has been rated number one in global M&A volume for ten consecutive years, according to Mergermarket. In addition, DLA Piper's market-leading international team of sports lawyers has advised on some of the most significant transactions in the sports industry, including multi-billion dollar acquisitions and sales of sports franchises, joint ventures, stadium and arena developments, team financings, media and sponsorship arrangements, and regulatory and administrative issues.

About DLA Piper

DLA Piper is a global law firm with lawyers located in more than 40 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, positioning us to help clients with their legal needs around the world. In certain jurisdictions, this information may be considered attorney advertising. dlapiper.com

SOURCE DLA Piper

Related Links

http://www.dlapiper.com

