DLA Piper advises Crédito Real in US$500 million senior notes offering and related US$215 million tender offer and consent solicitation

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper advised Crédito Real S.A.B. de C.V., SOFOM, E.N.R., a leading specialty finance company with operations in Mexico, the United States and Central America, in its US$500 million issuance of 8% senior notes due 2028 and in the related US$215 million tender offer and consent solicitation with respect to Crédito Real's 7.250% notes due 2023. Crédito Real intends to use net proceeds from the senior notes offering to refinance existing liabilities, including the tender offer of the 2023 senior notes, as well as for general corporate purposes.

"Our decision to rely on DLA Piper was paramount to the implementation of this transaction, as their extensive capital markets and cross-border experience allowed us to swiftly execute on this transaction," said Renata González, Crédito Real's Investor Relations Officer.

"The team effort of those involved yielded such a great result, and it was a pleasure for us to assist Crédito Real on this successful transaction," said Raul Farias, the DLA Piper partner who led the firm's deal team.

In addition to Farias (New York and San Diego), the DLA Piper team advising Crédito Real included partners Christopher Paci (New York), Nicolas Teijeiro (Buenos Aires) and Edgar Romo (Mexico City), as well as associate Javier Pichardini (Mexico City) and consultant Cristian Gastelum (Mexico City).

DLA Piper's global capital markets team represents issuers and underwriters in registered and unregistered equity, equity-linked and debt capital markets transactions, including initial public offerings, follow-on equity offerings, equity-linked securities offerings, and offerings of investments grade and high-yield debt securities.

