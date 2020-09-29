DLA Piper advises Digital Force Technologies in strategic partnership with DC Capital Partners

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented Digital Force Technologies (DFT) in its formation of a strategic partnership with DC Capital Partners, a private equity investment firm headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia. DFT will become a platform company in the DC Capital portfolio.

Digital Force Technologies is a leading innovator in the design and development of hardware and software products used for force protection and tactical surveillance, primarily for government customers. Its products and solutions are equipped with artificial intelligence-enabled edge processors and advanced cameras and sensors providing innovative and comprehensive situational awareness, surveillance and security solutions for the end-user. The company's products are deployed globally in a myriad of manned, unmanned and autonomous platforms.

"Our representation of Digital Force Technologies combined our depth of M&A and private equity experience with our wide-ranging government services and defense sector credentials," said Jeffrey Houle, co-chair of DLA Piper's Aerospace, Defense and Government Services Transactional practice, who led the firm's deal team. "It was a pleasure to assist Digital Force Technologies in the formation of this partnership, which will allow it broaden its offerings to existing customers as well as expand into new markets."

"DLA Piper's deep knowledge and understanding of our government customers and our needs as a government contractor providing C4ISR, force protection, and tactical surveillance technology solutions played a crucial role in successfully helping us navigate the legal and business nuances of this new partnership, and we are grateful for their guidance and experience handling sophisticated transactions like this one," said Justin MacLaurin, President and CEO of Digital Force Technologies.

In addition to Houle (Washington, DC), the DLA Piper team representing Digital Force Technologies included partners Thomas Pilkerton, Jordan Bailowitz (both of Baltimore), Brad Jorgensen (Austin) and Julia Kovacs (Washington, DC).

DLA Piper's Aerospace, Defense and Government Services Transactional practice is made up of a cross-disciplinary, cross-border team that works efficiently and creatively to facilitate deals and bring value to government contractor clients. The firm's lawyers have in-depth knowledge of the industry and the issues that arise in government contractor M&A transactions, and they are experienced in representing both public and private, and US and non-US based, government contractors.

The firm's Private Equity practice includes more than 100 US lawyers who provide strategic counsel to private equity funds and the industry-leading companies they invest in. In 2019, Pitchbook recognized DLA Piper as the second most active private equity law firm globally, further solidifying the strength of the firm's team and its depth of experience executing private equity transactions.

