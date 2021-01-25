DLA Piper advises Emerett in its sale to Blackbird Technologies

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented Emerett, LLC in its sale to BlackHorse Solutions, a technology solutions provider whose mission is to solve challenging problems for customers in the defense, intelligence and law enforcement communities.

Emerett is a defense engineering company providing disruptive and innovative technology solutions within each phase of the Tasking, Collection, Processing, Exploitation and Dissemination (TCPED) cycle for intelligence and Department of Defense customers. Emerett's team of engineers, developers, analysts and operators provide full-spectrum capabilities across numerous high-priority customer programs.

"It was a pleasure to assist Emerett in its sale to BlackHorse Solutions, which will greatly increase its access to resources and enable it to serve a broader range of defense sector and intelligence community clients. Completing this transaction efficiently while dealing with the challenges of a global pandemic required a tremendous team with deep experience handling complex transactions and a strong understanding of the defense, technology and intelligence community government contracting sectors," said Jeffrey Houle, co-chair of DLA Piper's Aerospace, Defense and Government Services Transactional practice, who led the firm's deal team.

"Working with Jeff and the DLA Piper team was an outstanding experience. They demonstrated extensive transactional knowledge, creativity, and an exceptional work ethic as they worked through the holiday season and went above and beyond to ensure we were able to complete this sale by the end of the calendar year and meet our goals. We greatly appreciate their dedication to facilitating a seamless and streamlined process despite the pandemic as well as a busy holiday season," said Andy Headley, Emerett's co-founder. "They truly partnered with our team, were extraordinarily responsive, and completed the transaction on schedule and under budget."

In addition to Houle (Washington, DC), the DLA Piper team representing Emerett included partners Julia Kovacs (Washington, DC), Thomas Pilkerton, Jordan Bailowitz, Leeann Kelly-Judd (all of Baltimore) and Brad Jorgensen (Austin); and associates Charlie Bell, Anebi Adoga (both of Washington, DC) and Joshua Feldman (Baltimore).

With more than 1,000 corporate lawyers globally, DLA Piper helps clients execute complex cross-border transactions seamlessly while supporting clients across all stages of development. The firm has been rated number one in global M&A volume for 11 consecutive years, according to Mergermarket.

DLA Piper's Aerospace, Defense and Government Services Transactional practice is made up of a cross-disciplinary, cross-border team that works efficiently and creatively to facilitate deals and bring value to government contractor clients. The firm's lawyers have in-depth knowledge of the industry and the issues that arise in government contractor M&A transactions, and they are experienced in representing both public and private, and US and non-US based, government contractors.

