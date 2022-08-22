DLA Piper advises Paycor on exclusive naming rights for Cincinnati Bengals' stadium

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper advised Paycor HCM, Inc., a leading human management company based in Cincinnati, on the stadium naming rights of the Cincinnati Bengals. The home of the defending AFC champions will now be known as "Paycor Stadium."

The agreement is the next step in an expanding partnership between Paycor and the Bengals, which began in 2018 when Paycor served as the team's official and exclusive HR software provider. Paycor has been headquartered in Cincinnati for over 30 years and went public in July 2021 following an IPO.

"Paycor Stadium" branding will begin to be integrated throughout the stadium in the coming months, with the company and the Bengals hosting a ceremony before the season to unveil new branding and celebrate the partnership.

"It was a pleasure working with Paycor on this significant branding opportunity with one of the NFL's most storied franchises," said Benjamin Mulcahy, the DLA Piper partner who co-led the deal team. "Along with expanding Paycor's visibility, the deal strengthens the two brands' shared commitment to the Cincinnati community."

In addition to Mulcahy (Los Angeles), of counsel Alexander Steinberg (New York) co-led DLA Piper's representation.

DLA Piper's market-leading international team of media, sport and entertainment lawyers, located throughout the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa and the Middle East, advises on M&A, finance, borrowing, investment and corporate issues, production and rights acquisitions, exploiting media rights, staging and exploiting live sports and other events, intellectual property protection and enforcement, regulatory and administrative issues, antitrust and competition law, stadium and arena development and on the resolution of disputes.

About DLA Piper

DLA Piper is a global law firm with lawyers located in more than 40 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, positioning us to help clients with their legal needs around the world. In certain jurisdictions, this information may be considered attorney advertising. dlapiper.com

SOURCE DLA Piper